Damian Lillard is officially back in Portland — and this time, it’s not just about basketball. After two years away and a brief stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, the nine-time All-Star has signed a three-year, $42 million deal to return to the Trail Blazers, a franchise he once carried and then left.

While many NBA fans were stunned by the reunion, ESPN’s Shams Charania offered insight into the motivation behind Lillard’s decision — and it had little to do with money or title hopes.

“Being home in Portland, being back with his three kids, was by far the biggest, most important factor in Damian Lillard returning to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers,” Charania said on SportsCenter. “He was going to spend the year rehabbing his Achilles tear in the Portland area anyway. So, returning to the Blazers franchise, even though he requested a trade just two years ago, was something he deeply cared about.”

Lillard, 35, tore his left Achilles in April during the Bucks’ playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. He underwent surgery in May and is expected to use the entire 2025–26 season to recover, with plans to return in 2026–27. Despite receiving offers from contending teams like Boston and Minnesota, Portland was the only team that met Lillard's personal priorities.

Dame Lillard returns home to the Blazers

His reunion with the Blazers was carefully orchestrated through multiple in-person meetings with GM Joe Cronin and head coach Chauncey Billups — held right at Lillard’s home in Portland. These conversations focused on rebuilding trust and mapping out a path forward, signaling a clear commitment from both sides to turn the page.

Portland’s front office also made history with this contract. Lillard’s deal includes a full no-trade clause, making him just the second active player in the NBA with that protection — joining LeBron James. While players like Bradley Beal and Jaxson Hayes have had similar arrangements in the past, Lillard’s clause is formally written into the agreement, giving him control over his future.

Lillard’s return is as much symbolic as it is strategic. The Blazers are a rebuilding team, but they closed last season strong, finishing 22–18 and ranking top five in defense over that stretch. They’ve quietly rebuilt their roster since Lillard’s initial departure in 2023, acquiring Jrue Holiday (again), Robert Williams III, Deni Avdija, and multiple future picks. In an ironic twist, Portland now has both Lillard and Holiday — the player he was originally traded for — along with the assets collected in that blockbuster deal.

From a legacy standpoint, Lillard returns as arguably the greatest player in franchise history. He holds Portland’s all-time records in points (19,376) and three-pointers made (2,387), and he ranks second in assists (5,151). His career résumé with the team includes seven All-NBA honors, eight playoff appearances, and a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

And even though he’ll spend this upcoming season on the sidelines, Lillard will still have a significant role within the organization. As Charania explained, “He’ll be able to rehab there, spend time in the community there, and be a leader for a young roster.”

The reunion is a full-circle moment — and a gamble. Portland is banking on Lillard regaining his All-Star form post-Achilles tear, while Lillard is betting that the city and franchise that raised him are still the right place to finish what he started.

The reunion is a full-circle moment — and a gamble. Portland is banking on Lillard regaining his All-Star form post-Achilles tear, while Lillard is betting that the city and franchise that raised him are still the right place to finish what he started.