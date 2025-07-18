Auburn Tigers football head coach Hugh Freeze has come under fire this offseason, not for play-calling or player development, but for spending time on the golf course. As the program works to rebound from a rocky year, Freeze’s perceived lack of urgency has ignited criticism from fans and media alike. But now, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has stepped in to push back.

Speaking on the “The Opening Kickoff” podcast, Sankey addressed the backlash, saying the criticism of Freeze has been exaggerated.

“It’s healthy for me to go outside and play golf,” the SEC commissioner said.

“I think the criticism [of Freeze] is misplaced.”

Freeze, who led Auburn to a 5-7 record and just two SEC wins in his first year, has been under pressure as the 2026 recruiting class lags behind rivals. The situation worsened when two Auburn football players were arrested within the last month, raising discipline concerns inside the program.

Critics have framed Freeze’s downtime as tone-deaf, especially with off-field issues mounting. However, Sankey drew parallels to other high-pressure SEC football jobs, stating that mental resets like golf are normal and necessary—even for top-tier coaches.

Adding a layer of drama to the controversy, Lane Kiffin made a joking reference to Freeze’s golf habits during SEC Media Days. While he didn’t directly criticize, his comment—referencing a prior online exchange with Freeze—added fuel to the narrative and drew laughs from reporters. The exact tone of Kiffin’s remark remains open to interpretation, but it reflected the ongoing rivalry and mutual awareness between the two SEC head coaches.

It also underscores the rising competitive tension between Auburn and Ole Miss as both programs deal with quarterback changes and roster turnover. Freeze and Kiffin share coaching roots in Mississippi, and their rivalry continues to simmer as each battles for SEC relevance.

Behind the scenes, Freeze is reportedly managing health issues that could explain his increased time on the golf course. While unconfirmed publicly, it adds another dimension to a situation where public perception, personal wellness, and program accountability collide.

In the SEC, every action is magnified—and Freeze knows it. With Sankey defending him and Kiffin blurring the line between troll and rival, the Auburn coach remains in the spotlight for reasons beyond the football field.

Still, Freeze’s attention must shift back to on-field results. With a difficult schedule ahead and recruiting pressure mounting, year two will demand more than a strong golf game to earn back the confidence of the Auburn football faithful.