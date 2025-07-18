Bronny James impressed in Thursday's Summer League matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

In 28 minutes of action, James caused trouble for the Celtics' defense. He put up 18 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Bronny James (16 PTS) with the SMOOTH euro-step 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cEsiVn5KZk — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for Lakers fans to react to his performance, liking his growth in multiple areas. Here are some of their reactions.

“They tried to write him off, he’s literally the seed of the greatest to ever touch a basketball,” one fan said.

“All the best for them winning 🤝🤝🤝 hes doing well for the team,” one remarked.

“Good to see him get comfortable. Time to carve a role this upcoming season,” another commented.

“Hopes this translates to the regular season the lakers could use the depth. Baby steps,” a fan stated.

“He’s just going to keep getting better too. You know the haters are down bad when they gotta reach to complain about him having some turnovers in a summer league game,” one said.

How Bronny James, Lakers played against Celtics

Bronny James continues to take steps in his overall skillset, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers lost 87-78 to the Celtics.

The Lakers led 26-21 after the first quarter but only scored nine points in the following period. This gave the Celtics the momentum they needed to outscore their rivals 47-43 in the second half to secure the win.

Four players scored in double-digits on LA's behalf, including James. DJ Steward finished with 14 points, five assists, two rebounds, and a steal. He shot 6-of-11 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown. Christian Koloko came next with 12 points and six rebounds, Cole Swider had 12 points and four rebounds, while Dalton Knecht provided eight points.

The Lakers will prepare for their next matchup in Las Vegas. Having finished with a 1-3 record after four games, they will have one last consolation game for their next opponent from July 18 to 20.