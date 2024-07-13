Patrik Laine's situation is sad as he is looking for another trade destination after some time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The young sniper needed a fresh start in Winnipeg, leading to the Jets trading him to the Blue Jackets. He had a poor first season with the Blue Jackets and couldn't return to his 30+ goal-scorer form. Laine's season was over after 18 games in 2023-24 after he left to go into the player assistance program.

Rumors arose this offseason that Laine is looking for another fresh start. If his situation in Columbus contributed to his player assistance program trip, you can't blame him for trying to leave. Plenty of teams will be looking for Laine's services, as the potential of him climbing back to the seasons where he scored 36 and 44 goals is possible.

The black cloud hanging over Laine's head is whether he can give a team everything he has. Laine's injury history and recent struggles make it a risk to acquire him. However, it may also help a team get him at a reduced rate if the Blue Jackets honor his request. We hope Laine finds the right fit and returns to a happy life and his elite form.

Seattle Kraken needs a scorer like Patrik Laine

The Kraken were a team planning to make a big splash in free agency, and they did with the signings of Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour. Seattle needs an upgrade to their offense, but the signings of Stephenson and Montour don't leave much cap space after they sign restricted free agent Matty Beniers.

The Kraken have $8.1 million in salary cap. Most of the space will likely be spent on Beniers, so a trade for Laine will have some complications. The Kraken will have to trade a roster player to free up the space for Laine. However, the Kraken were in on Laine before free agency, meaning they may have something up their sleeves.

The Kraken could end up regretting the contract they gave to Stephenson, as they'd have been better off testing the waters on Laine if they wanted scoring help. Stephenson did well in Vegas in the middle of some above-average and elite wingers, but he could disappoint on this roster.

The Kraken have some talented players in their pipeline, as their AHL team made the Calder Cup Final in two straight seasons. They also drafted Berkly Catton this season and have a former high pick in Shane Wright. They could afford to trade one of their higher-priced forwards, who could use a fresh start in a one-for-one swap for Laine.

One player to watch may be Oliver Bjorkstrand, who is making $5.4 million and is a former Blue Jacket.

Carolina Hurricanes make a bold move

After Laine's issues this past season, he could use some familiarity on his new team. Laine struggled to fit in on his past teams, but a reunion with Sebastian Aho could be a perfect spot for him. Laine and Aho starred together on the Finland World Junior team when they won an improbable gold medal.

The Hurricanes have $6 million in cap space, with Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas still due for a restricted free-agent contract. Like the Kraken, the Hurricanes would have to make a roster move to make room for Laine. If the Hurricanes end up trading Martin Necas, could they replace him with Laine?

It's hard to see a player on the Hurricanes' roster that the Blue Jackets may take back for Laine. The Hurricanes have nine defensemen who could play for the team this season. The Blue Jackets are a team that values defensemen, so there could be a market there for Dmitry Orlov, who didn't live up to the expectations in his first season in Carolina.

San Jose Sharks could be a fit

The Sharks made some intriguing moves this offseason. The Sharks managed to sign Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini to entry-level deals to get them out of college. They also signed Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg and acquired Jake Walman.

The Sharks still have around $20 million in cap space remaining and have plenty of room to acquire Patrik Laine and improve their team. The Sharks and Blackhawks are two bottom-feeder teams from 2023-24 that seem interested in improving this season with their young phenoms, Celebrini and Connor Bedard.

Trevor Zegras seems like a fit with Connor Bedard as a playmaker for the young sniper. Could the same move be made here to put a sniper like Laine alongside Celebrini? The Sharks have an embarrassment of riches, as they could also slot Laine next to Smith.