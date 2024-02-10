The Flyers have an interesting decision to make regarding Nick Seeler.

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the mix for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference. They occupy third place in the Metropolitan Division, three points back of the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. However, they could still sell at the NHL Trade Deadline, with defenseman Nick Seeler being one potential trade candidate.

Seeler is an unsung hero on the Flyers' blueline. The 30-year-old blocks a ton of shots and plays an effective, physical brand of hockey. Furthermore, he provides his team with a jolt of energy any time he steps on the ice. Reports indicate that Philadelphia may want to extend Seeler, but it's not a straightforward situation.

Seeler may never be as valuable as he is at this moment. He is due a hefty pay raise given his run of form with Philadelphia over the last two seasons. As a result, it might be in the Flyers' best interest to trade the pending unrestricted free agent now for whatever they can get.

With that in mind, let's examine some teams that could use defensive help. Here are three potential trade destinations for Flyers rearguard Nick Seeler ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Hurricanes could use depth

Trading with the Hurricanes certainly would be counterproductive for the Flyers in some respects. However, there's an argument to be made regarding the fit. Even with Carolina potentially looking at trading defenseman Tony DeAngelo ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

That said, the Hurricanes could still look at adding to their blueline. DeAngelo is more offensively inclined, even as a defenseman. Carolina could try moving his money off the books before adding a more defensively sound depth option on the back end.

Nick Seeler certainly won't burn holes in Carolina's pockets financially. And it's hard to imagine the Flyers asking for a major haul for the 30-year-old. Still, if the Hurricanes put in the best offer, Philadelphia should at least consider making the trade.

Wild, Flyers could strike a deal

The Minnesota Wild are somewhat in playoff contention at this point. Their win on Friday night over the Pittsburgh Penguins puts them just three points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot. Their performance over these next few weeks will certainly determine their approach to the NHL Trade Deadline.

Minnesota has a major need for a defenseman. They have heavily relied on star rookie Brock Faber, and it's worked for the most part. Faber is a Calder Trophy candidate this year as the league's best rookie. However, his over-usage has caused his play to dip in recent games.

Adding Nick Seeler won't cost the Wild major trade or draft assets. And he won't hurt Minnesota's already complicated salary cap situation. Minnesota should at least talk to the Flyers about the 30-year-old rearguard as the NHL Trade Deadline draws near.

Maple Leafs could use Nick Seeler

The Toronto Maple Leafs are fighting for positioning in the Atlantic Division. They currently occupy third place, but they have the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings breathing down their necks. As a result, one should expect them to be active around the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Maple Leafs are in dire need of defensive help. Toronto currently has Simon Benoit playing a larger role than he probably should be playing. And furthermore, veteran TJ Brodie has not played all that well when playing top minutes for the team this year.

Nick Seeler likely wouldn't play top minutes for the Maple Leafs. However, he would allow players like Benoit to play a role more suitable to their skill set. And he would provide quality depth for the team as they attempt to make a run at the Stanley Cup this spring.