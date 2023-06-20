The NHL offseason is in full swing and the trade market is up and running. Some teams figure to be very active on the trade market, and the Philadelphia Flyers will likely be one of them, with Travis Konecny potentially on the move.

The Flyers unveiled “new” uniforms Tuesday morning, but those won't be the only changes in Philadelphia. After missing the playoffs three years in a row and overhauling their front office, with former Flyers Daniel Briere as general manager and Keith Jones as president of hockey operations, the Flyers are looking at a full-fledged rebuild. They already traded away defenseman Ivan Provorov, and they likely aren't done. Other Flyers to appear in trade rumors include goalie Carter Hart and of course, Konecny.

A 2015 first-round pick, Konecny has been one of Philadelphia's most consistent performers in recent years. He has a strong offensive upside and regularly scores 50+ points a season on a Flyers team that hasn't been consistently good. This season was one of his best as he scored a career-high 31 goals and tied his career-best with 61 points.

As the Flyers begin to fully commit to a rebuild, Konecny seems like a very likely trade candidate. But what teams should look to acquire the 26-year-old forward? Without further ado, here are the three best trade destinations for Konecny this offseason.

Would the Flyers possibly consider trading Konecny to their arch-rival across the state? Well, these teams have made some trades before, although not recently and none as high-profile is this. Putting that aside, though, this move could actually work pretty well.

The Penguins aren't in a rebuild like the Flyers, although they could be soon. For now, though, they're trying to squeeze the most they can out of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin's final few years. However, they need a big boost to get back into contention, and they learned that the hard way by missing the playoffs this season. Landing a very capable top-six winger like Konecny could be just what they need.

Pittsburgh struggled with scoring depth last season, especially on the wing, as Crosby and Malkin had to carry too much of the load for players of their age. As an offensively-focused winger, Travis Konecny would be a valuable addition to the forward group. The downside is that with limited draft assets and a barren prospect pool, the Penguins don't have a ton to offer the Flyers. But if Pittsburgh can put together a compelling package, and Philadelphia is OK with trading Konecny to a bitter foe, this could work out well.

Edmonton has two of the best hockey players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, yet can't seem to get over the playoff hump. This year was no exception, as the Oilers lost to the eventual-champion Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. With another disappointing playoff exit, the Oilers are left searching for answers.

Perhaps the answer they're looking for is acquiring Konecny. In fact, the Oilers have reportedly inquired about the Canadian winger, according to Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal.

“The Flyers are open for business this off-season. And a contact of mine with connections to the player reports that the Oilers are one of the teams that has reached out to ask about. Travis Konecny,” Leavins writes. “There is lots to like about the speedy, versatile, competitive forward with lots of finish.”

Edmonton has no problem scoring goals, but adding another top-six winger is rarely a bad idea. Konecny also has an affordable cap hit of just$5.5 million for the next two seasons, which is ideal for the cap-strapped Oilers.

Like Pittsburgh, Edmonton may have a bit of trouble assembling a trade package. The Oilers have already traded several future picks and don't have a great prospect pool. However, perhaps including defenseman Philip Broberg, the No. 8 pick in 2019, could get the job done.

Of all the teams in the league, Detroit easily makes the most sense. However, it all depends on how the Red Wings view themselves going forward. If general manager Steve Yzerman feels they're ready to compete for the playoffs, then he should pull the trigger on Konecny.

The Red Wings need an added scoring punch, as they finished just 24th in scoring this season. Konecny wouldn't just help their scoring woes, but he also fits the timeline as he's just entering his prime. His addition would push the Red Wings much closer to their ultimate goal of being a playoff contender.

Unlike the other teams, Detroit shouldn't have much trouble getting a deal done. The Red Wings have an abundance of draft picks, including five in the first two rounds this year, and a great prospect pool. All in all, Konecny going to Detroit makes the most sense for both him and the Flyers.