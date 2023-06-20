The Vegas Golden Knights have won the Stanley Cup, which only means one thing. The on-ice hockey season is now officially over. However, the off-ice NHL season is only just beginning.

Over the next few weeks, the NHL landscape will change drastically. Star players will be traded as they fail to come to contract agreements with their current teams. Non-playoff teams will go for broke in an attempt to take that next step. We've already seen this, to some extent.

The NHL Entry Draft begins on June 28, which is sure to create chaos as well. After that, unrestricted free agency begins on July 1, which certainly could make or break a team.

With that in mind, let's take stock of where each team is at as of now. Here are your post-Stanley Cup Final NHL power rankings.

2022-23 outcome: Stanley Cup champions

Notable UFAs: F Ivan Barbashev, G Adin Hill

The Vegas Golden Knights proved their worth as the best team in the NHL. Vegas dominated the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. And their dominance in the playoffs went beyond the final round.

Vegas has major decisions to make regarding a couple of impending free agents. Ivan Barbashev and Adin Hill are set to hit the open market after remarkable playoff performances.

In any event, the Golden Knights are not shy about making tough decisions. Their ruthless approach to roster building has won them a Cup. Expect them to continue that philosophy this summer.

2) Florida Panthers

2022-23 outcome: Stanley Cup Finalist

Notable UFAs: G Alex Lyon, D Radko Gudas

The Panthers came so close to completing the most impressive playoff run in NHL history. Things didn't work out, but there is reason to believe Florida could run things back next season.

The Panthers aren't losing a ton of pieces off their roster. Radko Gudas is the biggest impending free agent, so they'll need to figure that out. Florida's main core is intact and remains intact for the foreseeable future.

3) Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 outcome: Eastern Conference Finalist

Notable UFAs: G Frederik Andersen, F Jordan Staal

The Hurricanes played extremely well through the regular season and the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They ran into a white-hot Sergei Bobrovsky, however, preventing them from a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Carolina still has an incredibly talented roster that can compete with the best teams in the NHL. They'll get Andrei Svechnikov back, too, which is a massive help. The Hurricanes need to figure out their goaltending situation, but they are more than deserving of their ranking here.

4) Dallas Stars

2022-23 outcome: Western Conference Finalist

Notable UFAs: F Max Domi, F Evgenii Dadonov

The Stars were toyed with at times in the Western Conference Finals. But there is still a lot to like about this team. Jake Oettinger had a fantastic playoff campaign, while Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson emerged as, well, stars.

Dallas has around $7.3 million in cap space to operate this summer. Lucky for them, they don't have any pressing unrestricted free agent business outside of Domi to work through. The Stars do need to re-sign Ty Dellandrea, though, who is a restricted free agent on July 1.

5) Edmonton Oilers

2022-23 outcome: Second-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Nick Bjugstad, F Mattias Janmark

The Oilers ran into the eventual Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in the playoffs. On paper, however, there may not be a team in the NHL with more star power. They at least have the two best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The challenge facing general manager Ken Holland is putting together the right supporting cast. He only has around $5 million in cap space though. It's a dollar-in, dollar-out situation for the Oilers. Let's see how they approach this summer's flurry of activity.

6) Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 outcome: Second-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Ryan O'Reilly, D Luke Schenn

The Maple Leafs finally won a playoff series for the first time in 19 years. Toronto fans rejoiced while others braced themselves for what this could mean for the NHL. However, the Maple Leafs were set aside in short order, and all was essentially forgotten.

The Maple Leafs enter the offseason with around $9.1 million in cap space. Questions surround the “core four,” and a few spots down the lineup seem likely to change. Toronto is certainly one of the more interesting teams to watch in the NHL this offseason.

7) New Jersey Devils

2022-23 outcome: Second-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Erik Haula, F Tomas Tatar

The Devils came off their best season in franchise history entering the playoffs. They have a solid core together to help them continue to contend for the playoffs in the near future. Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton are your stars, with Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier poised to take that next step.

The Devils have $26 million or so to spend this summer. However, most of that is going to be spent on their RFAs. Bratt recently received an extension, and Meier is probably next in line. Beyond those two, New Jersey has six restricted free agents to deal with this offseason.

8) Seattle Kraken

2022-23 outcome: Second-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Ryan Donato, D Carson Soucy

The Kraken had a much better sophomore campaign, making the playoffs and taking out the defending Stanley Cup champions. Seattle, like New Jersey, has the pieces in place to keep itself in the playoff hunt for years to come.

The Kraken have $20 million in cap space to take care of their summer business. Outside of the two listed UFAs, Seattle has five restricted free agents in need of a contract before next season. Seattle should continue to make noise in the NHL for years to come.

9) Colorado Avalanche

2022-23 outcome: First-round exit

Notable UFAs: F J.T. Compher, F Darren Helm

Colorado failed in their quest to defend their Stanley Cup championship. It was a rough season filled with injury and overall disappointment. Gabriel Landeskog missed the entire 2022-23 NHL season, and will also miss the 2023-24 season.

However, Colorado still has talent up and down the roster. Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen lead a team that can absolutely still compete if the right moves are made.

The Avalanche have nearly $20 million in cap space and no significant UFAs outside of Compher to work with. Perhaps general manager Chris MacFarland has a big move or two up his sleeve.

10) Boston Bruins

2022-23 outcome: First-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Tyler Bertuzzi, D Dmitry Orlov

The Boston Bruins of 2022-23 are the greatest regular season team in NHL history. They proved that much with their play before the playoffs. However, in the playoffs, everything fell apart.

The Bruins will probably look dramatically different next season. Boston doesn't have a ton of cap space and are likely to lose players like Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov. The futures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are also still up in the air.

The Bruins still have enough to potentially make the playoffs next season. But don't be surprised if this team takes a major step back next season. Also, don't forget that Boston doesn't own their first-round pick next season unless it lands within the top 10.

11) Tampa Bay Lightning

2022-23 outcome: First-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Alex Killorn, F Corey Perry

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been the model organization of the NHL for nearly a decade now. Eventually, they were going to take a step back, and we saw that this season. Tampa failed to advance past the first round for the first time since 2018-19.

And we could have seen this coming even before the playoffs. The Lightning simply weren't their usual dominant selves. Sure, they were good. Of course, this team was good. But it just wasn't the same.

Now, Tampa enters the offseason with less than $500K in available cap space. This team will also look dramatically different next season. Tampa will likely return their core players. Despite that, the Lightning have one of the more interesting offseasons in the NHL ahead of them.

12) New York Rangers

2022-23 outcome: First-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Patrick Kane, F Vladimir Tarasenko

The Rangers looked as if they'd roll through the Devils to begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That was until they couldn't figure out how to score on a 23-year-old rookie goaltender.

New York has a new head coach behind the bench in Peter Laviolette. He won't get the opportunity to coach Patrick Kane this season, but there is more than enough for him to work with on Broadway.

13) Los Angeles Kings

2022-23 outcome: First-round exit

Notable UFAs: D Alexander Edler, G Joonas Korpisalo

The Kings fell in the first round to the Oilers for the second year in a row. This season was punctuated by a highly controversial decision to trade franchise legend Jonathan Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Los Angeles has just two unrestricted free agents left to take care of after re-signing Vladislav Gavrikov earlier this offseason. The Kings look primed to make a big move this summer, though it remains to be seen if they can pull it off.

14) New York Islanders

2022-23 outcome: First-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Pierre Engvall, F Zach Parise

The New York Islanders do not own their first-round pick this season. The Detroit Red Wings do, thanks to a separate trade with the Vancouver Canucks. After a first-round exit in the playoffs, that likely stings a little bit.

The Islanders have around $5 million to work with this offseason. With five unrestricted free agents hitting the market, Lou Lamiorello has a few decisions to make ahead of July 1.

15) Minnesota Wild

2022-23 outcome: First-round exit

Notable UFAs: D Matt Dumba, D John Klingberg

The Wild fell in the first round to the Dallas Stars in six games. After a rather impressive season from players such as Matt Boldy, it's certainly a disappointing result for Minnesota and its fan base.

The Wild have a little over $9 million in available salary cap space to work with. Outside of the two defensemen, Minnesota has three other unrestricted free agents to bring back. Minnesota has been linked to a few names on the trade market, as well. Let's see what Bill Guerin has up his sleeve.

16) Winnipeg Jets

2022-23 outcome: First-round exit

Notable UFAs: F Vladislav Namestnikov, G David Rittich

The Jets won the first game of their playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights. After that, however, they lost four straight to the eventual Stanley Cup champions to fall out of the postseason.

Winnipeg's biggest roster decisions won't come down to pending free agents, at least not this summer. Rather, those big decisions will lie within their core, including Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, and Connor Hellebuyck.

17) Calgary Flames

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Milan Lucic, D Troy Stecher

We finally come to our non-playoff teams, but the Flames only just missed out on the festivities. In fact, they finished with a better record than the Florida Panthers this season.

New general manager Craig Conroy does not have a ton of cap space to work with. Furthermore, he has a few decisions to make about UFAs for next season. Players such as Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin could want out of town.

The Flames should be able to bounce back next season, but this summer certainly won't be a walk in the park for Calgary's first-time GM.

18) Pittsburgh Penguins

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: G Tristan Jarry, F Jason Zucker

The Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 NHL season. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were incredible, but the team just couldn't keep themselves above water when push came to shove.

The Penguins have around $20 million in cap space, as well as a shiny new Kyle Dubas in the front office. Dubas wants to build around Crosby, Malkin, and Kris Letang. So don't expect a rebuild to commence in Pittsburgh. If Dubas makes the right moves, this team could find themselves back in the playoffs next season.

19) Nashville Predators

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Zach Sanford

The Predators stayed in the fight pretty much up until the end. They just couldn't climb over a few of their conference rivals to claim one of those final playoff spots.

The good thing for Nashville is they have just one unrestricted free agent hitting the market. A lot of their $15.5 million in cap space likely goes towards locking in the four restricted free agents they have. New head coach Andrew Brunette likely sees a similar team that look the ice last season, barring a huge move.

20) Buffalo Sabres

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Zemgus Girgensons, F Vinnie Hinostroza

The Sabres turned in their best season since 2010-11 when Buffalo last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Buffalo seems likely to make a push for one of the Atlantic Division playoff spots next season.

The Sabres have just two UFAs and two RFAs to take care of this summer. Buffalo has nearly $17 million in cap space to work with as they look to upgrade this roster. This is a crucial one for the Sabres, who may finally be turning things around after all these years.

21) Ottawa Senators

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Derick Brassard, D Travis Hamonic

The Senators looked like they'd claim one of the final Eastern Conference playoff spots this season. Especially after their trade deadline move for Jakob Chychrun. However, it just didn't work out that way.

Still, Ottawa has a talented roster that could take that next step next season. They have around $17 million to work with this summer, though Alex DeBrincat and Erik Brannstrom are restricted free agents. Though recent reports make it seem likely the Senators are likely to trade DeBrincat this summer.

22) St. Louis Blues

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: G Thomas Greiss, F Tyler Pitlick

The St. Louis Blues missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18 this year. Now, they did go on to win the Stanley Cup in 2018-19, so perhaps missing the playoffs this year is a good omen.

If the Blues want to win the Cup next year, they'll need to get to work this summer. St. Louis has around $7.5 million to work with this offseason. They don't have any pressing free-agent business to take care of, though. So we'll see how Doug Armstrong approaches building out this roster.

23) Detroit Red Wings

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Pius Suter, G Magnus Hellberg

The Red Wings looked really good at times last season. However, there were also times when it was glaringly obvious this team just wasn't ready to compete for the playoffs.

The Red Wings have a whopping $30.6 million in cap space this summer. Steve Yzerman spent big last summer to help improve the team. He likely tries to take a few big swings this offseason to build upon the progress his team made this year.

Detroit's most pressing business internally this summer could be extensions. Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Jonatan Berggren are all restricted free agents after next season. Don't be surprised if these extensions get done at some point before next season.

24) Vancouver Canucks

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: D Kyle Burroughs, G Collin Delia

The Canucks were hard to gauge last season. Vancouver sold when trading Bo Horvat to the Islanders. But then they bought through their acquisition of Filip Hronek from the Red Wings. They even used the first-round pick from the Horvat trade to get Hronek.

Vancouver has $6.4 million to work with after buying out Oliver Ekman-Larsson. It'll be interesting to see how the Canucks approach this offseason. Especially since they seem dead set on not going through a full rebuild.

25) Washington Capitals

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Conor Sheary, F Craig Smith

The Washington Capitals sold at the trade deadline once it became clear the playoffs were not in their future. It marked the first time since the 2013-14 season that Washington missed the playoffs.

The Capitals have around $7.3 million in available cap space as of now. There are some decisions to make regarding players such as Anthony Mantha and Evgeny Kuznetsov this summer. Washington has a new coach in Spencer Carbery, as well, so things should look different next season.

26) Montreal Canadiens

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Jonathan Drouin

The Habs embraced a youth movement last season, bringing four rookies from preseason to their opening night roster. As expected, things didn't exactly work out too well. Montreal struggled with injuries and just overall wasn't really good.

Once Carey Price hits long-term injured reserve, the Habs will have about $11 million in cap space. Right now, though, they are pretty much right up against the cap. Montreal could take a step next season, but it may require a bit of creativity on Kent Hughes's part.

27) Columbus Blue Jackets

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Lane Pederson, D Gavin Bayreuther

The Blue Jackets had high expectations last season and completely fell on their face. They've already set out about improving their roster this summer. However, more needs to be done to get them in playoff contention.

The Blue Jackets have about $5.8 million in cap space to work with at this point. They are reportedly set to hire Mike Babcock as their head coach on July 1, which is sure to be a sight to behold. Let's see if Babcock can return this team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

28) San Jose Sharks

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: G James Reimer, F Andreas Johnsson

The Sharks were not great last season, but that was expected. San Jose is rebuilding their roster, and seasons like this are essentially part and parcel of such rebuilding projects.

The name of the game for the Sharks this summer is restricted free agency. They have four RFAs to take care of and have a little over $14 million to work with. They also need to find a goaltender this offseason, and there are a few different avenues to go through in that regard.

29) Philadelphia Flyers

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F James van Riemsdyk, F Kieffer Bellows

The Philadelphia Flyers were also not good this past season. New general manager Daniel Briere has already signaled a willingness to make tough decisions through his trade of Ivan Provorov.

Philadelphia has nearly $7 million to work with this offseason. The Flyers need to extend a contract to Cam York at some point this summer. Furthermore, a decision needs to be made regarding goaltender Carter Hart, who is an RFA next season.

30) Chicago Blackhawks

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Jonathan Toews, G Alex Stalock

This season truly marked an end of an era for the Chicago Blackhawks. Patrick Kane went off to the Rangers at the trade deadline. And captain Jonathan Toews played his final game in a Blackhawks sweater back in April.

Chicago has a jaw-dropping $37.5 million in salary cap space to work with. They also have the first overall pick, likely to be Connor Bedard. However, Bedard is not the quick-fix answer to Chicago's problems, which is why they rank low on this list.

Still, he is a legit generational talent that will help fix their problems in a major way. What Chicago does with their loads of cap space will be crucial toward their performance in Bedard's rookie season.

31) Arizona Coyotes

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: F Brett Ritchie, D Connor Mackey

The Coyotes were not as bad as this ranking shows they are this past season. However, no team in the NHL has as bleak an outlook as the Arizona Coyotes. There's a non-zero chance they aren't even in Arizona next season.

Arizona does have around $28 million in cap space this summer. The biggest challenge for Bill Armstrong is convincing players to sign with the team despite the murky future in Arizona. Let's see what he has up his sleeve.

32) Anaheim Ducks

2022-23 outcome: Missed playoffs

Notable UFAs: D Kevin Shattenkirk, F Derek Grant

The Anaheim Ducks were just awful this past season. It's hard to really sugarcoat it. Anaheim does have the pieces in place for a bright future, but they just aren't quite there yet.

The Ducks have $39 million in cap space this summer. They have five restricted free agents and six unrestricted free agents to take care of. Even with that considered, Pat Verbeek could swing a big move to improve the team now if he wants.

The team will likely be without longtime goaltender John Gibson next season. The three-time All-Star has requested a trade away. It may hurt, but it gives the Ducks the opportunity to collect future assets to further aid the rebuild.