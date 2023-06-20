The Philadelphia Flyers will have a new look, beginning in the 2023-24 NHL season. The team unveiled their new sweet-looking threads Tuesday morning that “respect the past” and “represent the future,” according to the video they posted via the team's official Twitter account.

The Flyers' new uniform for home and away games will still feature the classic “P” logo and will carry the color of burnt orange that will have fans reminiscing of the 80s and the 90s when the likes of Mark Howe and Eric Lindros were skating up and down the ice.

In a statement released by the team, Philadelphia president of hockey operations Keith Jones shared the team's thoughts on the fresh uniforms.

“These burnt orange sweaters are one of the most iconic symbols of Flyers hockey. There's no doubt that this look is known throughout the NHL and uniquely beloved by our fans because it brings to life one of the most important parts of our rebuild — it honors our past while we continue to forge a new path forward.”

Perhaps one of the additional elements to the jersey that Flyers fans will notice right away in the coming season is the ad placement. The logo of The Independence Blue Cross will appear on the right side of the home jersey and on the third alternate uniform.

This is the first time since 2010 that the Flyers made significant changes to the team's primary home and away uniforms.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are some of the reactions of Flyers and hockey fans to the new-look Flyers unis:

Every time the Flyers unveil a new uniform pic.twitter.com/Tujyr5D9la — JEFF (@jeffisrael25) June 20, 2023

The New Era Of Orange: exactly like every other era of orange “Oh, you’d like new uniforms? Here’s a bunch that look just like all of our others!” “Oh you don’t like old former Flyers running the team? Here’s a bunch of YOUNG former Flyers running the team” LOL🟠⚫️ — Philly Mike (@PhillyMike) June 20, 2023

The best orange!! — Norm (@jnkiii) June 20, 2023