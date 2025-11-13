ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev continues on the prelims with a fight between Baisangur Susurkaev and Eric McConico in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Susurkaev-McConico prediction and pick.

Baisangur Susurkaev (10-0) enters UFC 322 undefeated, with eight wins coming by knockout. His last two bouts featured a second-round submission over Eric Nolan in his UFC debut and a first-round body-kick stoppage of Murtaza Talha on the Contender Series. The Russian power-puncher looks to keep his momentum rolling as he comes into his fight this weekend against Eric McConico.

Eric McConico (10-3-1) enters UFC 322 with four wins in his last five fights. His most recent victory was a split decision over Cody Brundage, following a second-round TKO loss to Nursulton Ruziboev. The durable veteran looks to make a statement as he comes into his fight this weekend against Baisangur Susurkaev.

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 odds: Baisangur Susurkaev-Eric McConico odds

Baisangur Susurkaev: -1050

Eric McConico: +675

Over 1.5 rounds: +195

Under 1.5 rounds: -260

Why Baisangur Susurkaev will win

Last Fight: (W) Eric Nolan – SUB R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (8 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Baisangur Susurkaev steps into UFC 322 boasting an unblemished 10-0 record and carrying serious momentum from recent finishes. His combination of knockout power and well-rounded grappling makes him a daunting matchup for Eric McConico, especially given Susurkaev’s ability to switch from striking to submissions seamlessly.​

Susurkaev’s last fights showed a fighter comfortable at range and deadly in the clinch, frequently overwhelming opponents with pressure and fight-ending body kicks. When McConico tries to keep things technical, Susurkaev’s speed in transitions and explosive bursts have historically broken fighters’ rhythm and confidence in the cage.​

The Russian contender’s durability is matched by his fight IQ; he adapts quickly to adversity, having dodged submission attempts and reversed positions in his debut. Against McConico—who’s endured recent ups and downs—Susurkaev’s finishing instincts pose a real threat, especially if the fight hits the ground or stays in striking exchanges.​

Look for Susurkaev to crowd McConico, cut off escape routes, and control the pace with aggressive offense. If McConico can’t weather the early storm, Susurkaev’s knockout or submission skills should ensure he leaves UFC 322 with his unbeaten record intact.

Why Eric McConico will win

Last Fight: (W) Cody Brundage – S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Eric McConico has the experience and tenacity needed to upset the undefeated Baisangur Susurkaev at UFC 322. With a record of 10-3-1 and a history of battling gritty contenders, McConico knows how to navigate adversity and turn fights in his favor against big prospects.​

McConico’s well-rounded skill set is built on durable striking, capable wrestling, and the ability to survive tough moments, as seen in his comeback win over Cody Brundage. Against the aggressive Susurkaev, McConico’s patience and counter-striking could exploit defensive gaps, while his groundwork ensures he won’t be an easy target on the mat.​

Susurkaev favours early finishes and quick pressure, but McConico’s ability to withstand offensive bursts and drag opponents into deep waters neutralizes that threat. If the fight goes beyond the first round, McConico’s cardio and strategic adjustments may frustrate Susurkaev’s rhythm, creating chances for an upset.​

Finally, McConico’s veteran savvy—built on learning from tough losses and tough competition—gives him the mindset to capitalize on small openings and keep the pressure on. Expect him to weather Susurkaev’s early attacks, test his stamina, and potentially grind out a statement win at UFC 322.​

Final Baisangur Susurkaev-Eric McConico prediction & pick

Susurkaev arrives with a spotless 10-0 record, delivering finishes in nearly every appearance and bringing a dangerous mix of striking and grappling that’s overwhelmed less experienced foes.​

McConico’s journey has been defined by resilience, showing the ability to hang tough against varied opposition and pull off late-round rallies. If he withstands Susurkaev’s early intensity and turns this into a grinding contest, his experience and durability could tilt the balance, especially in deeper rounds.​

However, the Russian prospect has shown poise under pressure in his UFC debut, expertly alternating offense and scrambling out of trouble. He’s carried his finishing instincts into the big leagues, suggesting a style that translates even at higher tiers.​

Expect Susurkaev to push the pace, crowding McConico with power shots and wrestling attempts, aiming for another statement win. If McConico’s defense falters early, the unbeaten run should continue—Susurkaev by stoppage is the likeliest outcome this Saturday at UFC 322.

Final Baisangur Susurkaev-Eric McConico Prediction & Pick: Baisangur Susurkaev (-1050), Under 1.5 Rounds (-260)