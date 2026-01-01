Happy New Year! January 2026 will bring a lot of new movies and TV shows to Hulu, and subscribers should be on the lookout (Sign up for a free trial!).
The first highlight is Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live, which was originally included as part of the recent Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition box set.
Springsteen recently filmed a performance of the Nebraska album in 2025. It was filmed in black-and-white, and it features The Boss playing the entire Nebraska album by himself.
It was a timely release, given the recent Deliver Me from Nowhere biopic, which was about the making of Nebraska. Originally, the live performance was just included in the Nebraska '82 box set. Now, fans with Hulu can watch it.
All the new titles coming to Hulu in January 2026
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in January 2026. Note: They are separated by day.
Thursday, January 1
- Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 (Special premiere)
- Global Soul Kitchen (Season 2)
- Million Dollar Zombie Flips (Season 1)
- Rachel Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 3A)
- Red Eye (Season 2)
- 28 Weeks Later
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Bad Moms
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Big Daddy
- Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Call Me Claus
- Drunk Parents
- El Aroma del Pasto Recién Cortado
- Empire Records
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Heat
- Hotel Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- Idiocracy
- Infinitely Polar Bear
- Interview
- Irrational Man
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Little Manhattan
- No Me Sigas
- No Nos Moverán
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Predator
- Predator 2
- Predators
- Red
- Red 2
- Resident Evil
- Shutter
- Son-In-Law
- Step Up
- Super Troopers
- Taken
- Taken 2
- The Abyss
- The Equalizer
- The Equalizer 2
- The Hot Chick
- The Illusionist
- The Informers
- The Invisible Woman
- The Predator
- Volcano
Friday, January 2
- Ash
- 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Special premiere)
- Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory
Saturday, January 3
- Four Weddings (Seasons 1-2)
- House Hunters (Seasons 251-252)
- Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)
- Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)
Sunday, January 4
- Bachelor in Paradise (Season 9)
Monday, January 5
- Best Medicine (Series premiere)
Tuesday, January 6
- The Luckiest Man in America
Wednesday, January 7
- The Rookie (Season 8 premiere)
- Will Trent (Season 4 premiere)
- Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live
Thursday, January 8
- Beer Budget Reno (Season 1)
- The Masked Singer (Season 14)
- Dateless and Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life
- The Judd Family: Truth Be Told (Season 1)
- Kevin Costner's The West (Season 1)
- The Mega-Brands That Built America (Season 3A)
- Zombie House Flipping (Season 7)
- Gracie's Choice
Friday, January 9
- A Thousand Blows (Season 2)
Saturday, January 10
- Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2 premiere; subbed)
- Inferno
- 911: Did the Killer Call? (Season 1)
- Mean Girl Murders (Season 3)
- Sister Wives (Seasons 10-11)
- Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)
Monday, January 12
- Fremont
- Tuesday, January 13
- Tell Me Lies (Two-episode Season 3 premiere)
Thursday, January 15
- Accused: Did I Do It? (Season 1)
- Court Cam (Season 8A)
- Sitting Bull (Season 1)
- Fear Factor: House of Fear (Series premiere)
Friday, January 16
- Animal Control (Season 4 premiere)
- Going Dutch (Season 2 premiere)
- Twinless
Saturday, January 17
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Seasons 51-52)
- How It's Made (Seasons 10-11)
Monday, January 19
- FX's The Beauty (Three-episode series premiere)
- Retribution
Thursday, January 22
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- I Killed My BFF (Seasons 3-4)
- Neighborhood Wars (Season 8)
- Safe House
- The 6000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now (Season 1)
Saturday, January 24
- Evil Lives Here (Season 18)
- Expedition Unknown (Seasons 9, 11)
- Naked and Afraid (Season 13)
- Naked and Afraid Apocalypse (Season 1)
- See No Evil (Season 8)
Monday, January 26
- Digimon Fusion (Seasons 1-2; dubbed)
- Memory of a Killer (Series premiere)
Tuesday, January 27
- American Idol (Season 9 premiere)
- Extracted (Season 2 premiere)
- Wicked Little Letters
Thursday, January 29
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 7)
- Beyond Skinwalker Ranch (Season 3)
- Booked: First Day In (Season 3)
- Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid (Season 2)
- I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark (Season 1)
Friday, January 30
- Next Level Chef (Season 5 premiere)
- Tin Soldier
Saturday, January 31
- Beach Hunters (Season 2)
- Chef Grudge Match (Season 1)
- Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery (Season 1)
- Guy's Grocery Games (Season 36)
- The Great Food Truck Race (Season 11)
Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.