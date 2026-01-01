Happy New Year! January 2026 will bring a lot of new movies and TV shows to Hulu, and subscribers should be on the lookout (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live, which was originally included as part of the recent Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition box set.

Springsteen recently filmed a performance of the Nebraska album in 2025. It was filmed in black-and-white, and it features The Boss playing the entire Nebraska album by himself.

It was a timely release, given the recent Deliver Me from Nowhere biopic, which was about the making of Nebraska. Originally, the live performance was just included in the Nebraska '82 box set. Now, fans with Hulu can watch it.

All the new titles coming to Hulu in January 2026

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in January 2026. Note: They are separated by day.

Thursday, January 1

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 (Special premiere)

Global Soul Kitchen (Season 2)

Million Dollar Zombie Flips (Season 1)

Rachel Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 3A)

Red Eye (Season 2)

28 Weeks Later

A Good Day to Die Hard

Bad Moms

Behind Enemy Lines

Big Daddy

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Call Me Claus

Drunk Parents

El Aroma del Pasto Recién Cortado

Empire Records

Hacksaw Ridge

Heat

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Idiocracy

Infinitely Polar Bear

Interview

Irrational Man

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Little Manhattan

No Me Sigas

No Nos Moverán

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

Red

Red 2

Resident Evil

Shutter

Son-In-Law

Step Up

Super Troopers

Taken

Taken 2

The Abyss

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

The Hot Chick

The Illusionist

The Informers

The Invisible Woman

The Predator

Volcano

Friday, January 2

Ash

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Special premiere)

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Saturday, January 3

Four Weddings (Seasons 1-2)

House Hunters (Seasons 251-252)

Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)

Sunday, January 4

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 9)

Monday, January 5

Best Medicine (Series premiere)

Tuesday, January 6

The Luckiest Man in America

Wednesday, January 7

The Rookie (Season 8 premiere)

Will Trent (Season 4 premiere)

Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live

Thursday, January 8

Beer Budget Reno (Season 1)

The Masked Singer (Season 14)

Dateless and Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told (Season 1)

Kevin Costner's The West (Season 1)

The Mega-Brands That Built America (Season 3A)

Zombie House Flipping (Season 7)

Gracie's Choice

Friday, January 9

A Thousand Blows (Season 2)

Saturday, January 10

Fire Force (Season 3, Part 2 premiere; subbed)

Inferno

911: Did the Killer Call? (Season 1)

Mean Girl Murders (Season 3)

Sister Wives (Seasons 10-11)

Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery (Season 1)

Monday, January 12

Fremont

Tuesday, January 13

Tell Me Lies (Two-episode Season 3 premiere)

Thursday, January 15

Accused: Did I Do It? (Season 1)

Court Cam (Season 8A)

Sitting Bull (Season 1)

Fear Factor: House of Fear (Series premiere)

Friday, January 16

Animal Control (Season 4 premiere)

Going Dutch (Season 2 premiere)

Twinless

Saturday, January 17

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Seasons 51-52)

How It's Made (Seasons 10-11)

Monday, January 19

FX's The Beauty (Three-episode series premiere)

Retribution

Thursday, January 22

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

I Killed My BFF (Seasons 3-4)

Neighborhood Wars (Season 8)

Safe House

The 6000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now (Season 1)

Saturday, January 24

Evil Lives Here (Season 18)

Expedition Unknown (Seasons 9, 11)

Naked and Afraid (Season 13)

Naked and Afraid Apocalypse (Season 1)

See No Evil (Season 8)

Monday, January 26

Digimon Fusion (Seasons 1-2; dubbed)

Memory of a Killer (Series premiere)

Tuesday, January 27

American Idol (Season 9 premiere)

Extracted (Season 2 premiere)

Wicked Little Letters

Thursday, January 29

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (Season 7)

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch (Season 3)

Booked: First Day In (Season 3)

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid (Season 2)

I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark (Season 1)

Friday, January 30

Next Level Chef (Season 5 premiere)

Tin Soldier

Saturday, January 31

Beach Hunters (Season 2)

Chef Grudge Match (Season 1)

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery (Season 1)

Guy's Grocery Games (Season 36)

The Great Food Truck Race (Season 11)

