LSU Tigers' secondary received a massive boost on Wednesday night after a brief period of uncertainty surrounding sophomore safety DaShawn Spears. What initially appeared to be another potential transfer portal departure quickly turned into a notable retention win for the Tigers and head coach Lane Kiffin.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced indicating Spears planned to explore his options once the NCAA transfer portal opened.

“LSU safety Dashawn Spears plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Pete Nakos reports. Spears totaled 28 tackles, 2 interceptions and a sack this season.” On3 reported the news on X, formerly Twitter.

However, the situation shifted rapidly behind the scenes. LSU made it clear they wanted to keep Spears in Baton Rouge, leading to conversations with the defensive staff later that night before the U-turn.

Just hours after the initial reports, Spears reversed course and informed LSU officials he would remain with the program. His decision was later confirmed publicly.

“LSU safety DaShawn Spears has opted to stay at LSU, his rep Agent Ron butler tells On3 sports. Big retention win for Lane Kiffin.” On3 insider Pete Nakos shared an update on X, formerly Twitter.

Spears ever shared the update on staying on Instagram. While, on the field he has been a consistent presence in LSU’s defensive rotation since arriving on campus. Over two seasons, he has appeared in 26 games, compiling 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions. While he has primarily played a rotational role, he has made four career starts and has not missed a game.

His upside became especially clear during the 2025 season, highlighted by a standout performance against Florida Gators. In that matchup, Spears recorded two interceptions, including a momentum-shifting pick-six that helped secure a 20-10 win over the Gators. Performances like that have positioned him as a potential full-time starter moving forward.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Spears’ return stabilizes LSU’s secondary at a time when roster continuity is increasingly difficult to maintain. His decision to stay could allow the Tigers to build more cohesion on defense and give Spears the opportunity to expand his role into a leadership position as LSU prepares for the next chapter of its SEC campaign.