ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Friday's NBA slate as we head towards the Eastern Conference for this next meeting between rivals. The Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (23-28) as the two sides meet for Game 3 of their five total meetings this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference and most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets 112-102. The win broke a four-game losing streak as they've gone 5-5 over their last 10. They'll come in as the slight betting favorites looking to win their second straight over the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks occupy the nine-spot in the East, most recently falling to San Antonio 126-125. They've gone a rough 1-9 over their last 10 games for their worst stretch of the season, so they'll be desperate to grab this win as the underdogs looking to reach a .500 record on their home floor.

Here are the Bucks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Hawks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -210

Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks were in dire need of a win after dropping a decisive loss to OKC for their fourth in a row. They also had to bid goodbye to Khris Middleton after 12 years on the team and helping lead them to a championship. They're still awaiting to see if new addition Kyle Kuzma will be ready to play in this one, but the Bucks are focused on improving their offensive options as they try to make a deep run in the playoffs and maximize Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime.

Damian Lillard is already playing at an elite level and the hope is that he can stay hot for the Bucks as they make their playoff push. He's shooting above his career three-point percentage at 37.9% on the season and we've seen him become a very willing passer with the ball in his hands. He'll have even more options to work with now that Kuzma is on the floor, so don't be surprised if the Bucks begin scoring at a higher rate than they have been.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks did everything they could to spoil the debut of De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio, but they simply couldn't stop the inside pressure from the Spurs driving the lane. Trae Young had a casual 32 points as the Hawks managed a better percentage shooting from both the field and from behind the arc. They did, however, total 20 turnovers and allowed San Antonio to capitalize on the fast break opportunities with points. If they want to win games, they'll have to be much more sound in taking care of the ball.

In acquiring Terance Mann and Bones Hyland from the Clippers via trade, the Hawks will be attempting to boost their perimeter defense in an effort to stop other point guards like Damian Lillard in this one. Defense has been a weak point for this team over the last few years, so hopefully the new additions will boast their activity along the perimeter. The Hawks do, however, score the ball at a high rate and can certainly take the lead in this game if Milwaukee falls into one of their scoring droughts.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Hawks managed to win their first meeting against the Bucks this season, but the now-injured Jalen Johnson led them in scoring during that one. The Bucks have since been the much better team and Giannis Antetokounmpo thrives against this defense, so expect the Hawks to have another difficult time in containing his scoring and rebounding.

The pressure here will be on Trae Young to perform and for rookie, Zaccharie Risacher to produce from his wing spot. He's been great in contributing on the glass this season, but the Hawks are still waiting for him to take a massive leap forward in terms of his scoring production.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to get this win on the road. They're just 10-15 ATS on the road this season, but we'll bank on the advantageous matchups in them getting this win here.

Final Bucks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-108)