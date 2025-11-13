ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev continues on the prelims with a fight between Chepe Mariscal and Pat Sabatini in the featherweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Mariscal-Sabatini prediction and pick.

Chepe Mariscal (18-6) enters UFC 322 riding a dominant five-fight UFC win streak including victories over Damon Jackson and Morgan Charriere by decision. He most recently outpointed Ricardo Ramos in March after outworking Jackson last August. Mariscal brings relentless pace and high-level grappling as he comes into his fight this weekend against Pat Sabatini.​

Pat Sabatini (20-5) enters UFC 322 with recent wins against Joanderson Brito by unanimous decision and Jonathan Pearce by first-round submission. He bounced back from a tough KO loss, showing his high-level grappling and resilience. Sabatini is looking to extend this momentum as he comes into his fight this weekend against Chepe Mariscal.​

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 odds: Chepe Mariscal-Pat Sabatini odds

Chepe Mariscal: +110

Pat Sabatini: -130

Over 2.5 rounds: -200

Under 2.5 rounds: +154

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Chepe Mariscal will win

Last Fight: (W) Ricardo Ramos – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (7 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Chepe Mariscal steps into UFC 322 with momentum on his side, riding a five-fight win streak and showing impressive evolution in all aspects of his game. Mariscal’s relentless pace and well-rounded offensive arsenal have allowed him to overwhelm skilled opponents and dictate the terms of each fight.​

Against Sabatini, Mariscal’s edge lies in his striking volume and ability to make every moment count—he pushes the action, forcing foes to fight at his preferred rhythm. He’s proven difficult to hold down or wear out, consistently scrambling to his feet and threatening with submission counters, which could neutralize Sabatini’s grappling strengths.​

Mariscal’s recent performance against high-level talent like Ricardo Ramos saw him mix in takedown defense and scrambling with precise punches, a blend that Sabatini sometimes struggles to solve when denied dominant positions. If Sabatini can’t establish control, Mariscal’s pressure and damage accumulation could sap the grappler’s gas tank and disrupt his game plan.​

Ultimately, Mariscal’s recent winning streak, formidable pace, and improved defensive wrestling put him in prime position to secure another statement win. Expect him to keep Sabatini uncomfortable, pile up strikes, and outlast him for a decisive victory at UFC 322.​

Article Continues Below

Why Pat Sabatini will win

Last Fight: (W) Joanderson Brito – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 (1 KO/TKO/13 SUB)

Pat Sabatini enters UFC 322 as a proven finisher and tactical grappler, wielding a 20-5 record with multiple submission victories over high-level competition. Sabatini’s ability to snatch control in scrambles and work his way to the back has stifled dynamic opponents, making him a nightmare for fighters with aggressive styles like Mariscal.​

Sabatini’s recent wins by submission and decision showed his patience—he waits for openings and capitalizes with clinical efficiency, often putting his opponents in defensive shells. Against Mariscal, who tends to push a relentless pace, Sabatini’s savvy guard-passing and positional awareness could frustrate attempts to keep the fight standing.​

The key to victory for Sabatini will be his takedown timing and riding pressure; if he secures even a single dominant position, he can methodically work for a finish or drain Mariscal’s energy over the rounds. His resilience after setbacks and his ability to adapt under fire serve him well against explosive attackers, keeping him a constant threat during transitions.​

Expect Sabatini to hunt for grappling exchanges, nullify Mariscal’s bursts, and impose his methodical game plan. With technical superiority on the mat, Sabatini is poised to out-grapple Mariscal and secure another signature win at UFC 322.​

Final Chepe Mariscal-Pat Sabatini prediction & pick

Chepe Mariscal vs. Pat Sabatini at UFC 322 is a classic clash of relentless pace against clinical grappling. Mariscal carries momentum from a five-fight win streak, bringing pressure and evolving striking that have broken the will of several recent opponents.​

Sabatini, meanwhile, boasts a 20-5 record and a finishing mindset, most notably through submissions against tough featherweights. His high-level grappling and ability to control transitions could neutralize Mariscal’s aggressive rhythm if he’s able to consistently secure top position or take the back.​

The fight likely hinges on who dictates where the action takes place. If Mariscal keeps it standing and scrambles quickly to his feet after every takedown, his output and pace wear down Sabatini’s gas tank, giving him a real shot at a decision win.​

However, Sabatini’s track record shows he capitalizes expertly on small mistakes—one misstep from Mariscal could result in a fight-altering submission. Slight edge goes to Sabatini to control enough grappling sequences and slow the tempo, grinding out a close and tactical victory at UFC 322.​

Final Chepe Mariscal-Pat Sabatini Prediction & Pick: Pat Sabatini (-130), Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)