The Los Angeles Rams are slipping right before the playoffs begin. Just two weeks ago, many were calling the Rams the best team in the NFC; however, LA has lost back-to-back games to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons to fall out of contention for the NFC West division crown. The loss against the Falcons was certainly stunning.

The Rams are going to be the 6-seed in the NFC playoff picture. As of now, they are slated to head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, whom they lost to in the Divisional Round last season. There is a chance that they face the Chicago Bears if they were to lose to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Good news is on the way for the Rams. Tight end and a popular target for Matthew Stafford, Tyler Higbee, has been designated to return from injured reserve ahead of the finale against the Arizona Cardinals. As Ian Rapoport says in the tweet, Higbee is a potential playoff addition for Sean McVay and the offense. It seems Week 18 against the Red Birds may be too early for him to return.

Higbee has been a Ram since 2016. He's been productive since his rookie season and is widely underrated. The last two years have been difficult, dealing with injuries, but he and Stafford have a great connection, and his return could help the offense have a big performance in the playoffs. The tight end has two touchdown receptions on the year and is averaging 9.5 yards per catch.