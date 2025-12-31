The 2025 college basketball season has been upended by the fact that a former NBA Draft pick, James Nnaji, joined the Baylor basketball program mid-season. James Nnaji was picked 31st in the 2023 NBA Draft, and after trades, the Knicks currently own his draft rights. The Bears added Nnaji because he has never played college basketball or the NBA, but the move has sent ripples through college basketball.

One of the biggest names in college sports and a legendary college football coach, Nick Saban, addressed the situation with Nnaji on the most recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” Saban made clear that he likes that the players can make money, but he does not like the constant transferring and how muddied the eligibility rules are. He also said that he got a lot of complaints from John Calipari and Tom Izzo despite not being involved in basketball.

Saban said, “I want them to make money. I think they should make money, but there should be some restrictions on how they go about doing it, and the movement is as big an issue to me as the money itself. I mean, everybody being able to transfer at all times. I mean, that’s not a good thing.

Article Continues Below

“Now we even have a basketball player going to Baylor after he played in the NBA. I mean, you heard me say this before: you want a quarterback drafted by the New York Giants? He's going to be playing for Penn State. What about that? How crazy it’s got. I got Calipari and Izzo blowing me up. I’m not even a basketball guy. Blowing me up about this kid.”

One massive reason Saban retired in the first place was the issues that have popped up in college football and college sports in general, related to the lack of guardrails on NIL and the excessive emphasis on the transfer portal.

Nick Saban has also been consistently trying to fix college sports. While the NCAA said no one who plays in the NBA will be eligible, Nnaji never played in the NBA, which is a big loophole.