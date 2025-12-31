As New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is dealing with assault charges, he isn't the only player on the team who has allegations attached to him. With Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore also having assault allegations, head coach Mike Vrabel speaks on the charges and the news surrounding the team.

Vrabel would speak to the media on Wednesday about the allegations against Diggs and Barmore, and was even asked if he's disappointed with the distractions around New England. Talking about it, Vrabel would downplay any disappointment, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.

“I would say not disappointing at all. These are allegations,” Vrabel said, via Graff. “It’s things that we have to handle. Every day there’s distractions. Some are smaller than others. Confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals…will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

“It's an ongoing legal matter, and these are allegations,” Vrabel continued. “I don't think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now and [we'll] let the process take its toll.”

Patriots' Mike Vrabel asked if there is concern with the ongoing situation

While Barmore is away from the Patriots, it isn't due to the allegations, with him and Diggs seemingly on track to play in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. As Vrabel continued to talk about the ongoing situation, he said he hadn't heard anything that keeps the two out.

“We always want to gather more information, but… we've been aware of these allegations, yesterday and today wasn't the first that we've heard about them, and [we've] tried to do everything in accordance with the league policy, making sure we're in compliance with the league,” Vrabel said, via WCVB.

With the major success this season from New England, Vrabel would be asked if he is afraid that the news will cause the team to lose focus.

“Afraid? No, I'm 50 years old, I'm not afraid,” Vrabel said. “I love coaching this football team, I love the way they come to work… I've appreciated everyone's growth throughout this entire process… I want the best for these guys on the field and off the field.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens to Diggs and Barmore and how it impacts the Patriots.