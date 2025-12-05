ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week 14 of the NFL season will conclude on Monday Night Football as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this high-stakes matchup. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) will visit the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) as both teams jockey for playoff position. Check our NFL odds series for the Eagles-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the NFC East following their most recent 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears. They relinquished sole possession of the NFC's first place, but are in a great spot to bounce back on the road as favorites, a spot they've typically thrived in this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers are second in the AFC West following their 31-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. They're firmly in the hunt despite the Denver Broncos out ahead of them, so this will prove to be a crucial game as will their remain schedule with the race tightening up.

Eagles vs. Chargers Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Chargers: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-108)

Under: 41.5 (-112)

Eagles vs. Chargers Key Injuries

*Practice status as of 12/5/2025*

Philadelphia: LB Zach Baun, hand (limited) / DT Jalen Carter, should (DNP) / WR Jahan Dotson, toe (limited) / WR Xavier Gipson, shoulder (limited) / OT Lane Johnson, back (DNP) / LB Jaelan Phillips, concussion (limited)

Los Angeles: RB Omarion Hampton, ankle (limited) / DL Da'Shawn Hand, illness (DNP) / RB Hassan Haskins, hamstring (limited) / QB Justin Herbert, hand (limited) / WR Quentin Johnston, shoulder (limited) / OL Jamaree Salyer, shoulder (limited)

Eagles vs. Chargers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Chargers are 5-2 at home this season. The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-2 on the road.

The Eagles are 7-4 outright as favorites this year, the Chargers are 1-0 in their games as underdogs.

The Chargers are 6-6 ATS overall, 5-2 ATS at home. The Eagles are 7-5 ATS overall, 4-2 ATS on the road.

The Chargers are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

The Eagles are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games.

The Chargers are 2-1 outright, 2-1 ATS in their last three meetings against the Eagles.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Eagles vs. Chargers Matchup

The last time the Eagles and Chargers faced off was 2021, so things have certainly changed in the time since. Both teams are firmly in the hunt for the playoffs and the rest of their remaining schedules will decide the fate of their seasons. The Chargers certainly have the momentum with a recent win over the Raiders where they were clicking on all sides of the ball, while the Eagles hope to wake up from this two-game skid against the Cowboys and Bears.

While there's been much talk about the Eagles' defensive front this season, they looked extremely vulnerable against the run attack of the Chicago Bears in Week 13. While the Chargers' are still starting RB Kimani Vidal, it'll be interesting to see if rookie Omarion Hampton is able to see any usage returning off IR. Still, the focus here will be the running game of Philadelphia pinned up against the passing game of Herbert and the Chargers.

The Chargers also have the No. 3-ranked overall defense in the NFL, allowing only 275.3 avg/yds to opponents per game. With the way the Eagles have been struggling on offense over the last two weeks, this Chargers' defense could become a problem early in the game when players are still fresh. Look for Eagles' Saquon Barkley to see a ton of work early as they try to establish this run game on the road.

Finally, Jalen Hurts' performance will ultimately determine this game if he's able to take control from a time management perspective. The Eagles are known for their long drives and converting on fourth down, subsequently keeping strong offenses off the field. If Hurts is able to manufacture sustainable drives, the Eagles should be able to stand tall on defense and give their offense a chance to be the deciding factor.

Eagles vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick

Both teams come into this game needing a win and it'll be interesting to see which side is more aggressive on fourth downs. Chargers' coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't been shy in trusting Justin Herbert to make a play and although he's listed on the week's injury report, he should be in line for a big game at home in a must-win situation.

Still, the Eagles are bound to make adjustments following their last two losses and their running game is expected to pick up steam later in the season. However, the loss of OT Lane Johnson is significant and this offensive line doesn't perform in the run as efficiently when he's not on the field.

While the Los Angeles Chargers could be limited on offense, I expect their defense to be the difference in this game as they rise to the occasion and stop the Eagles on a number of fourth-down tries.

Final Eagles-Chargers Prediction and Pick: Los Angeles Chargers +2.5 (-105)