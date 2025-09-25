ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Perth: Carlos Ulberg versus Dominick Reyes continues with the main card with a fight between Jimmy Crute and Ivan Erslan in the middleweight division at UFC Perth on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Crute-Erslan prediction and pick.

Jimmy Crute (13-4-2) snapped a five-fight winless streak in July 2025 with a first-round submission of Marcin Prachnio. He now steps into UFC Perth facing Ivan Erslan, eager to secure back-to-back victories for the first time since 2020 and reignite his career in front of a home crowd.

Ivan Erslan (14-5) enters UFC Perth off a pair of UFC decision losses, dropping unanimous nods to Navajo Stirling in May 2025 and suffering a split loss to Ion Cutelaba in 2024. Known for ending 10 of his pro wins by knockout, Erslan’s aggressive style seeks redemption against Jimmy Crute this weekend.

Here are the UFC Perth Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Perth odds: Jimmy Crute-Ivan Erslan odds

Jimmy Crute: -185

Ivan Erslan: +154

Over 1.5 rounds: -135

Under 1.5 rounds: +105

Why Jimmy Crute will win

Last Fight: (W) Marcin Prachnio – SUB R1

Last 5: 1-2-2

Finishes: 10 (5 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Jimmy Crute’s path to victory over Ivan Erslan at UFC Perth rests on his pressure, durability, and well-rounded skill set. Crute’s aggressiveness in closing distance and mixing up striking with level changes often forces opponents to react defensively, giving him opportunities to dictate pace and create scrambles.

Erslan’s recent first-round KO loss to Stirling revealed openings under pressure, and Crute is especially adept at capitalizing on defensive lapses in the pocket. If Crute finds early success with his jab and overhand right, he can push Erslan onto his heels, making it harder for the Croatian to build momentum or launch counters.

On the ground, Crute’s wrestling and submission game remain high-level weapons, as seen in his victory over Vitor Petrino. Should Erslan attempt wild exchanges, Crute can punish with reactive takedowns and control time—potentially hunting for a finish with ground-and-pound or submissions.

If Crute stays composed and combines cardio with a high work rate, his ability to weather adversity and shift gears mid-fight will serve him well. Expect Crute’s forward movement and multi-phase pressure to pave the way for a clear decision win or late stoppage at UFC Perth.

Why Ivan Erslan will win

Last Fight: (L) Navajo Stirling – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 11 (10 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Ivan Erslan can take out Jimmy Crute this weekend at UFC Perth by leveraging his heavy hands and ability to thrive in extended firefights. Erslan’s past performances—including a gritty TKO of Thomas Narmo—showcase his capacity to endure early adversity and rally with relentless striking pressure.

Crute’s aggressive style sometimes leads to defensive lapses, which Erslan can exploit by timing counters and mixing up body shots and hooks. If Erslan manages to avoid getting tangled in Crute’s grappling exchanges, he can keep the battle standing, where his endurance and power become major factors in the later rounds.

In extended exchanges, Erslan’s measured striking volume and willingness to dig to the body could chip away at Crute’s cardio and challenge his ability to reset mid-fight. By forcing Crute to fight off the back foot, Erslan can turn momentum in his favor and chase a knockout in the second half of the contest.

If Erslan remains patient, times his answers to Crute's pressure, and keeps his defense tight, he has the potential to score a late finish. Expect Erslan's resilience and striking to give him a strong chance to upset Crute in front of the Perth crowd.

Final Jimmy Crute-Ivan Erslan prediction & pick

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan at UFC Perth sets up a classic collision of pressure grappling and resilient power striking. Crute enters with strong credentials as a multi-threat light heavyweight, wielding aggressive wrestling and heavy hands, but looking to rebound from a decision loss to Dustin Jacoby. Erslan, meanwhile, aims to recapture form after falling to a first-round KO but remains a durable and dangerous test, especially in fights that go long.

Crute’s clearest route to victory comes by establishing his forward movement and grinding pace early. His ability to close distance, land jabs and hooks, and transition to takedowns makes him difficult to solve, particularly when he settles into a rhythm. On the mat, Crute’s wrestling and opportunistic submissions—evident in his win over Vitor Petrino—could sap Erslan’s energy and limit his ability to build striking volume or dangerous counters.

However, Erslan’s endurance and commitment to bodywork mean he’s always a threat in later rounds. If he stays patient, counters efficiently, and weathers Crute’s initial storms, Erslan could frustrate the favorite, turn momentum, and chase a finish as the pace slows. His ability to rally under fire and land meaningful power shots, especially against opponents who take risks, is a real X-factor.

The prediction favors Crute via decision or late stoppage. His pressure, wrestling, and round-winning output should allow him to neutralize Erslan’s power, control exchanges, and earn a pivotal win in front of the Perth crowd.

Final Jimmy Crute-Ivan Erslan Prediction & Pick: Jimmy Crute (-185), Over 1.5 Rounds (-135)