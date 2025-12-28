The Carolina Panthers lost another offensive starter in Week 17. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who went down early in the game, has suffered a season-ending broken ankle.

Sanders went down on the first play of the game, a weak-side dive to Rico Dowdle. He was helped off the field and has been diagnosed with the injury, which will require surgery, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The ankle injury is Sanders' second of the 2025 season. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, which cost him the next three games.

There is only one regular season game remaining, but Sanders will now miss the majority of the upcoming offseason. His second year ends with 29 catches for 190 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Despite the seemingly modest stat line, Sanders had the fourth-most targets and catches on the team. Sanders spent most of the season splitting snaps with Tommy Tremble, who played the majority of the Week 17 snaps with him out of the lineup.

Tremble, who has started 14 of the Panthers' 16 games, will lead the tight end group in Week 18. The Notre Dame product has been effective in an expanded role before, surpassing 35 receiving yards in two of the previous three games without Sanders.

Rookie Mitchell Evans has emerged late in the year and will likely see an expanded role in the regular season finale. James Mitchell, who was a healthy scratch in Week 17, will likely join the active roster to provide depth.

The Panthers had a chance to clinch the NFC South with a win, but the 27-10 loss kept the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alive. Carolina and Tampa Bay will meet in Raymond James Stadium in Week 18 with the division on the line.