Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has played a massive role in helping the Seattle Seahawks reach the playoffs. And in their latest win, he entered some rarified air.

In a 27-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks with nine receptions for 72 yards. He surpassed 1,700 receiving yards on the year, becoming only the third player in NFL under the age of 24 to do so, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Justin Jefferson had 1,809 in 2022 while Isaac Bruce put up 1,781 in 1995.

Coming out of Week 17, Smith-Njigba now has 1,709 receiving yards on the season. He's also recorded 113 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Entering the week, the Seahawks star led the NFL in receiving yards, was tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns and ranked fifth in grabs. Needless to say, he has been the catalyst of the Seahawks' offense.

Article Continues Below

There were clear signs of Smith-Njigba becoming one of the league's best playmakers. During the 2024 campaign, he made 100 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. But before the Seahawks even played the Panthers, Smith-Njigba had already surpassed those numbers. The wide receiver has been on a completely different level throughout 2025.

Moving to 13-3 with their win, the Seahawks are one step closer to earning the NFC's No. 1 overall seed. If they are able to take down the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, then home-field advantage a first-round bye will be theirs.

As Seattle chases that goal, quarterback Sam Darnold will continue to look Smith-Njigba's way. His performance against Carolina was just another example of what the receiver brings to the Seahawks' offense.