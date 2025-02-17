ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Utah prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas State Utah.

Kansas State was humming along. The Wildcats were on a roll when they made their road trip to the state of Utah on Saturday night to visit BYU in Provo. Kansas State had won decisively over West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Kansas. They also beat Arizona State and Arizona in close games. The large pile of wins gave Kansas State a winning streak absolutely no one expected. That winning binge was so prolonged and substantial that it moved KSU to the NCAA Tournament bubble. This team was several games under .500 a few weeks ago, so there was never any discussion at all about getting into the tournament field. However, the big win streak changed all that. When Kansas State went to BYU, it really did have a bubble chance with an eye on March Madness.

BYU shut down the Wildcats. Kansas State never got going. The Wildcats finally had a bad game. This team dug itself such a huge hole in the first two months of the season that this recent winning surge, with quality wins over highly-rated opponents, was not enough to get K-State into the tournament. After the loss to BYU, KSU is still very unlikely to make the field. The Wildcats need to go on one more rampage in order to have a serious shot at playing meaningful basketball in March.

Here are the Kansas State-Utah College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Utah Odds

Kansas State: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +108

Utah: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas State vs Utah

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State has been really good over the past three weeks, one of the best teams in the country over that time. The wins over Iowa State, Kansas, and Arizona represent as good a three-game collection of wins as any other non-SEC team in the country. We say “non-SEC” because the top teams in the SEC (Auburn, Alabama, Florida) are almost always playing or winning a top-15 game each week. They belong in their own separate category. Among teams not in the SEC, Kansas State has done some of the best work in the country over the past three weeks. Few would disagree with that statement.

Yes, KSU stumbled at BYU, but again, a team on a big run was bound to have a bad game. It was just the law of averages. Now Kansas State can regroup against a Utah team which is under .500 in Big 12 play. The Utes are the definition of average. They have been close to .500 for most of the season. Kansas State is simply a better team, and being on the road doesn't change that.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State needle might be hitting empty. It's a midseason road trip to an unfamiliar place in the West. Utah just did beat Kansas, too. We should point that out. Gabe Madsen was firing in 3-pointers and the Utes played one of their better games of the season. Utah hasn't had a good season overall, but the Utes have indeed been better in the past few weeks. They show signs of picking things up and making one final run before Selection Sunday. Maybe this team is one of those teams which waits until mid-February to make its big charge. KSU waited until late January. The Utes might now be the hot team in the Big 12, displacing Kansas State.

Final Kansas State-Utah Prediction & Pick

Kansas State is a better team with a more urgent bubble situation and therefore more to play for. Take Kansas State.

Final Kansas State-Utah Prediction & Pick: Kansas State moneyline