In just a few days, another new year will arrive. As usual, it will come with a lot of deeply reflective questions: Will the world ever find peace? How can economic equality be achieved? Will there be another “Fast and the Furious” movie?

But for the Kansas City Chiefs, it has increasingly become obvious: Will Travis Kelce retire?

Kelce has stayed mum about his plan after the season, but with the Chiefs failing to qualify for the playoffs, the early exit means more time for him to think. But it would also be an unideal way to end his career. No one wants to retire on a losing note.

One of Kelce's longtime teammates, Chris Jones, said he is not ready to see the 36-year-old tight end walk away just yet.

“Damn, man. We’ve been through so much together. I hope he gives it one more year, just one more year,” said Jones, as reported by ESPN's Nate Taylor.

— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 26, 2025

Fans pondered whether it was Kelce's last game at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos, as he seemed to soak up every moment when he was introduced. His salute to the fans also felt like goodbye.

The Chiefs lost to the Broncos, 20-13. Kelce logged five receptions for 36 yards.

Jones and Kelce have played together since 2016, winning three championships together.

Aside from falling short of the playoffs, the season-ending injury to Patrick Mahomes, one of Kelce's closest friends on the Chiefs, also dampened what should have been a memorable year.

Many will be eager to hear Kelce's decision in the coming weeks, and Jones will probably be among the first ones to know.