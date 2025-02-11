ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have struggled to find consistency recently, but both are playoff-caliber teams. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Knicks are 34-18 and went 2-2 in their last four games. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make this team go. The Knicks have the talent to compete in the East, and they can continue their march up the standings with a big win on the road in this game. This would go a long way in staying atop the East and be a big win on the road.

The Pacers are 29-22 and have won five of their last seven games. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league and the skill to score against any team. This will be an intriguing matchup between two teams that played each other in the postseason last season.

Here are the Knicks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pacers Odds

New York Knicks: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -136

Indiana Pacers: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has been one of the best in the NBA. They are fifth in scoring at 117.7 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 49.3%, and sixth in three-point shooting at 37.5% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Knicks average over double digits in scoring. Brunson is the engine of this offense, leading the team in scoring and assists with 26 points and 7.5 assists per game, respectively.

Towns has been a fantastic pickup for the Knicks, and his addition has improved their offense. He is the second-best scorer, averaging 24 points per game, and he has added a completely different dimension to the offense. The Knicks should easily score on the Pacers and dominate in this game. They are also averaging 27.4 assists per game as a team.

The Knicks' defense has been solid at best this season. They are ninth in points allowed, at 111.8 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage, at 47.2% from the field, and 30th in three-point percentage defense, at 38% from behind the arc.

Towns has been a beast for this frontcourt and is playing exceptionally well. He leads the team in rebounds with 13.5 per game, while OG Anunoby is the team leader in blocks at 0.9 per game.

The Knicks also have a solid on-ball defense and five players average at least one steal. Josh Hart is the best all-around defender, leading the team in steals at 1.5 per game. However, this defense has taken a step back, and it will be a massive challenge against an offense as balanced and spread out as the Pacers'. The Knicks have playmakers, but this game is challenging for the team.

The Pacers have struggled to find consistent success this season. They are 21st in scoring defense, allowing 115.1 points per game, 23rd in field-goal defense, at 47.3%, and 12th in three-point defense, at 35.7%.

Turner and Siakam in the frontcourt have been key to some success down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game. Turner then leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, three players also average at least one steal per game. Haliburton and TJ McConnell are tied for the team lead, averaging 1.3 per game, which is better than their frontcourt. The Pacers have playmakers, but the defense has been unable to sustain any success. This is a bad matchup for them, and the Knicks should dominate this side of the court.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has been one of the best in the NBA this season. They are 10th in scoring, at 115.7 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage, 48.8%, and 11th in three-point percentage, 36.7%.

Five different Pacers average more than double digits, and Pascal Siakam is the best scorer on the team, averaging 20.7 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton is the biggest key to this team, averaging 8.5 assists per game, and the entire team is averaging 28.6 assists per game.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great for this offense. Still, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have provided some good backup for the Pacers to help make up an extremely balanced offense. The balance is massive to what the Pacers like to do on offense. They have a tough matchup against the Knicks and their defense, but I still trust this offense to score due to how many players can get a bucket on this side of the court for Indiana.

Final Knicks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are a better team and should win and cover against the Pacers. Brunson and Randle are the best players in this game and should lead the Knicks to a win.

Final Knicks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -1 (-110)