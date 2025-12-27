After a period of serious struggle, the Chicago Bulls seem to have turned a new leaf. On Saturday, they won their fifth consecutive game against the Philadelphia 76ers 109-102.

As a result, they are now 15-15 on the year. Afterward, Tre Jones, who led the way with 15 points and six rebounds, gave credit to the team as a whole for banding together for the win, per Sam Smith of NBA.com.

“We have a bunch of guys sacrificing, doing everything they can to help us add a win,” said Jones. “Tonight it took the whole team. Some of the guys we lean on the most didn’t have a great shooting night, and it took the entire team to pull through there. This group has an amazing spirit around the locker room now. Obviously, we’ve battled adversity at points of the year and seen the highs and lows, so we know what we need to do as a group to battle each night.”

In equaling Jones, Zach Collins provided 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Coby White scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Jalen Smith scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Josh Giddey added 12 points of his own along with 11 assists.

Also, Matas Buzelis scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Bulls don't have the luxury of relying on one player

Given the current makeup of the Bulls, they don't have that singular star player to be entrusted to rising to the occasion. This is something that Nikola Vucevic, who scored seven points, acknowledged forthright.

“We’ve said we don’t really have that big superstar that we can always rely on,” Vučević said. “We have to do it as a group, and every night that’s going to be different guys. Tonight there wasn’t one specific guy who played really great, but we all did a little bit and all had parts of different moments and stuck with it, and sometimes it is going to be like that. If you do it as a team you can find a way. Different moments in the game guys stepped up and did their part and we got a big win.”

Vucevic is not the least bit shy in addressing Chicago's immediate concerns.