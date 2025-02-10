The New York Knicks (34-18) got outclassed in every facet of the game during their 131-104 loss to the Boston Celtics (37-16) on Saturday, but especially rebounding. The Knicks lost the battle of the boards 48-30, and Jalen Brunson is focused on moving forward after the embarrassing effort.

The two-time All-Star opened up about the ordeal on Monday, via SNY.

“Yeah, we focus on that [rebounding]. We focus on that big time,” Brunson said. “It's not easy, but we can't dwell on what just happened. Obviously, we lost and we got our as*es kicked. How do we move forward from that? We can't just sit here and feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to learn.”

While the two-time NCAA champion carried New York with 36 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3PT) with five assists, he was the only starter on either team to not get a rebound. Snagging boards isn't Brunson's main job, but the Knicks need their captain to contribute in every way possible against elite teams like Boston. He averages 2.8 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, Celtics backup center Luke Kornet led all players with 12 boards, five of them offensive. The 29-year-old was filling in for Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness).

There's no doubt that New York misses Mitchell Robinson (ankle), who's one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA. The 7-footer has been out all season, but he does have a promising return timetable, via ESPN's Shams Charania.

“He is expected to start five-on-five play very soon, and I'm told that he and the Knicks have a goal of before March 1 for his season debut,” Charania reported.

Robinson led the team with 4.6 offensive boards per game last season, so his return should provide a boost in that area. Still, the Knicks must collectively improve in order to keep up with the NBA's best teams.

New York's next chance at redemption comes on the road Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers (29-22).