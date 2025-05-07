ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Martin and Bubic face off in Kansas City in the finale! The White Sox have been awful, while the Royals have been playing great baseball recently. The Royals won the first two in this series, and Game 3 did not start at the time of this series.

White Sox-Royals Projected Starters

Davis Martin vs. Kris Bubic

Davis Martin (1-3) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on eight hits with zero walks and five strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (0-2) 3.94 ERA

Kris Bubic (3-2) with a 1.98 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (1-1) 1.93 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Royals

Time: 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT

TV: CHSN/FanDuel Sports Network KC

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox were the worst team in the MLB last season and in history, finishing with a 41-121 record. They are 10-26 and have lost three of their previous four games, including the first two in this series. They were the worst team behind the plate last season and have been just as awful this season. The White Sox struggled on the mound last season but have been around the middle of the MLB this season. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, Lenyn Sosa, and Miguel Vargas have been solid on this offense. Martin Perez, Shane Smith, and Davis Martin have been the biggest standouts for the team on the mound so far in 2025. The White Sox need help and have struggled in this series.

The White Sox are starting Martin on the mound in this matchup. He has a 1-3 record, a 3.52 ERA, and a 1.36 WHIP. He has allowed 19 runs on 41 hits with 11 walks and 26 strikeouts through 38.1 total innings across seven appearances in games this year. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.4 through those seven games. Despite his solid individual play, the White Sox have gone 1-6 in his starts. Martin is playing solid baseball and should have a solid matchup against a Royals offense that has not met expectations.

The White Sox's offense was awful last year. They were dead last in batting average with .221; this season, they are third to last with a .217 average. Sosa, Benintendi, Robert Jr., and Vargas have been the best players on this struggling offense. Sosa leads in batting average at .252 and in total hits with 31. Then, Benintendi leads in home runs with five, Robert Jr. leads in RBI with 15, and Vargas leads in OBP at .315. This offense has been awful and is in line for a bad matchup against Bubic on the mound.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals played well last season, posting an 86-76 record. However, they started this season with a 21-16 record and have won four straight, including the first two in this series. Their bats and pitching were both top 10 units in the MLB last year. The bats have started slowly this season, while the pitching is still one of the best units in the league. Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans (dealing with an injury), Michael Wacha, and Kris Bubic make up a monster pitching staff for Kansas City and have been huge this season. This offense has a lot of depth, led by Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India, Maikel Garcia, Salvador Perez, Michael Massey, Hunter Renfroe, and Vinnie Pasquantino. The Royals have the talent and have stayed red-hot coming into this season.

The Royals are starting Bubic on the mound. He has a 3-2 record, a 1.98 ERA, and a 1.12 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 33 hits with 13 walks and 40 strikeouts through 41 innings across seven starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.1 through those starts. The Royals have gone 4-3 in his seven starts this year. Bubic has been a great pitcher for the Royals and is in line for a massive game against an offense as awful as the White Sox has been.

The Royals' offense was outstanding last season but has started slowly this season. They are 21st in team batting average at .238 after finishing last season with a .248. Garcia, Witt Jr., and Pasquantino have been great at showcasing the balance of this offense. Garcia leads in batting average at .315 and in OBP at .386. Then, Pasquantino leads in home runs with six and RBI with 22. Finally, Witt Jr. leads in total hits with 44. The Royals have playmakers on offense and should keep climbing the ranks against the White Sox.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are starting Martin, and he should have a good game here. The Royals still have the better matchup with Bubic and are more trustworthy. The Royals win and cover at home to extend their winning streak.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5 (-110)