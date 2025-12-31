The NFL season is coming to a close, and while some teams and preparing to compete in high-stakes playoff games, other squads, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, are weighing their futures ahead of the offseason.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Raiders could potentially move on from head coach Pete Carroll. Additionally, he also suggested that the franchise could look to hire an individual like Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“My sense is that a lot of people are watching Las Vegas for the potential that Pete Carroll is one-and-done with the Raiders. It has gone quite poorly, and they seem to be positioning themselves for the No. 1 draft pick, so the theory is they might want someone else around to develop that selection if it's a quarterback,” Graziano wrote.

“I also think Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will get another shot, with Miami and Las Vegas both strong possibilities for a variety of reasons if those teams decide to make changes.”

Article Continues Below

Despite speculation regarding his future, Carroll has maintained that he has the support of ownership as the campaign winds down.

“I do. From all the guys I’ve talked to, I do feel like I have their support,” Carroll told reporters. “What does that mean? I don’t know, but our conversations have been really good.”

The Raiders fell 34-10 to the New York Giants in Week 17 and could secure the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft if they lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

It remains to be seen what Carroll’s fate will be, but it appears as though Las Vegas might be open to making a change.