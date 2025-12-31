The Philadelphia 76ers have been up and down this year, currently sitting at 17-14 after a recent road win over the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime. Rookie VJ Edgecombe was the hero in that game, knocking down an open three off a pass from Tyrese Maxey in the waning seconds to give Philadelphia the win.

Paul George has mostly been able to stay in the lineup this year, but he has seen his role significantly reduced with the emergence of Edgecombe and the continued excellence of Tyrese Maxey.

Recently, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony labeled George as the third option on the 76ers, but it wasn't necessarily intended as a diss.

“[We had] a debate: Is PG the best third option out there in the NBA? … I think PG is coming along, I think his health is getting better,” said Anthony, during NBC's broadcast of the NBA on Tuesday night.

Fans of Austin Reaves, Chet Holmgren, and several other players around the league may have reservations about Anthony's statement, but George has adjusted well to his new role with the 76ers this year, looking more than comfortable operating as a spot-up shooter who can put the ball on the floor on occasion.

At this point, it's unclear if 76ers big man Joel Embiid still qualifies as a member of the team's “Big Three” given how often he is out of the lineup due to injury management, but when he's been on the floor recently, the former league MVP has quietly been playing very well for Philadelphia.

If the 76ers can continue to enjoy relatively clean health, they could turn into a formidable team in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers are next set to take the floor on New Year's Day against the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Tipoff for that game is set for 8:30 pm ET.