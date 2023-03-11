A first-time Big East champion will be crowned for the first time as the Xavier Musketeers clash with the Marquette Golden Eagles for all the marbles! Join us for our Big East Tournament odds series where our Xavier-Marquette prediction and pick will be made.

In blowout fashion, Xavier absolutely pummeled Creighton en route to the championship game as they hit the Blue Jays with a barrage of scoring in the 82-60 victory. With an overall record of 25-8 including a 15-5 mark in conference play, Xavier is ready to put their resume to the test this evening.

As for the top-seed Marquette Golden Eagles, they were able to dispose of the eleven-seed UConn Huskies by sneaking by with a two-point win in the final seconds of regulation. Believe it or not, but the Golden Eagles’ two combined victories in the Big East Tournament have come on a combined four points total. With Marquette’s knack for the dramatic, they will surely be ready for play only a few hours from now.

Here are the Xavier-Marquette college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Marquette Odds

Xavier: +1.5 (-102)

Marquette: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Xavier vs. Marquette

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:30 ET/3:30 PT

Why Xavier Could Cover The Spread

With all of the talk being about Xavier’s high-flying scoring offense, the Musketeers rebounded nicely by holding Creighton in check on defense. Xavier could not have been more porous versus DePaul in the opening game of the tournament for the Musketeers on the defensive side of the ball, and it was certainly a welcomed sight to see Xavier put the clamps down yesterday.

Not only does Xavier possess an exuberant amount of confidence heading into the championship, but it is well deserved. Since arriving from the Atlantic-10 conference nearly a decade ago, Xavier will be partaking in their first Big East Championship game since joining the conference. Without a doubt, it has been quite the feat for Xavier to get to this point, but in order to cover the spread, they must continue to play their brand of play.

Certainly, this starts with the Musketeers’ ability to create turnovers and translate them into points. Against Creighton, it was Xavier that plays swarming defense en route to causing havoc on the hardwood as the Blue Jays turned it over 13 times resulting in 17 points. Even if Xavier does do a splendid job in forcing turnovers in this one, they can truly leave their mark by converting this on the other end.

In addition, be on the lookout for Xavier to use their experience to their advantage. With their starting lineup consisting mostly of upperclassmen, the overall balance of scoring is what makes this roster stand out. Whether it’s guard Souley Boum finding the bottom of the net or even seven-footer Jack Nunge dominating the paint, this is a difficult attack for opposing teams to slow down.

Why Marquette Could Cover The Spread

Tying their school record of 27 wins, Marquette is officially as dangerous as ever heading into the Big Dance. Since they have endured one of the most successful seasons in recent memory, expectations are as high as ever.

Alas, these types of expectations can reach an all-time high as the Golden Eagles have a legit shot to take home their first Big East title since moving over from the Conference USA before the 2005-2006 season. In order to not only come away with a statement win over their conference rivals in Xavier and also cover the spread, but it will also end up being vital for the Golden Eagles to find a way to slow down Xavier’s offense.

While Marquette averages 80 points per game themselves, it is the Musketeers that can also put up points in a hurry, and if this championship game turns into a head-spinning shootout, then receiving some big-time stops down the stretch may end up being the difference. At first glance, Marquette is seemingly more than capable, as the Golden Eagles did happen to hold UConn to under 45% shooting from the field and also did not let them get hot from beyond distance. Believe it or not, Marquette does happen to average a whopping 9.2 steals per game, as that mark ranks within the top-ten of college basketball.

If all else fails on the defensive end, then relying on an offense that is shooting a balmy 49% from the field won’t hurt either. With that being said, which playmaker will elevate his game and inflict damage upon the Musketeers? Look no further than the dynamic sophomore guards in Kam Jones and Tyler Kolek. Not only do these pair lead the Golden Eagles in scoring, but they are also terrific playmakers in their passing abilities.

Final Xavier-Marquette Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are absolutely stacked, but at this moment in time, it is hard to argue against Marquette finding a way to win their ninth consecutive victory and cover the spread in doing so.

Final Xavier-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -1.5 (-110)