Jalen Suggs may be one of the happiest people in the NBA world right now, as the Orlando Magic just acquired Desmond Bane in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Magic now have a solid third option on the team, and they could be among the top of the Eastern Conference next season. Another reason why Suggs could be happy is that his cousin, Tyrese Haliburton, is playing for an NBA championship.

Suggs was on Sports Center where he discussed several things with the crew, and if people didn't know what they were cousins before, then they know now after ESPN put up the graphic confirming it.

Some social media users didn't know that they were related, while others seemed to have already known.

“This must've just happened,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“They kind of look a like, right,” another user wrote.

“We about to do the SGA and Nickeil Alexander-Walker gimmick again aren’t we,” a third user wrote.

Tyrese Haliburton looking to win Game 5 of NBA Finals

Now that everyone seems to know that they're cousins, it wouldn't be a surprise if people made it a big deal every time they face each other. As of now, the focus for Haliburton is on how he can get his team a win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

After having a lead going into the fourth quarter of Game 4, the Pacers fell flat, and the Thunder were able to walk away with the win. The Pacers will now have to try and get a pivotal win on the road, but they've shown throughout the entire postseason that they're capable of doing so.

If the Pacers can show resiliency and bounce back from Game 4, they should be in good shape as the series continues, but it won't be easy, as the Thunder have shown the same resolve in these types of situations.