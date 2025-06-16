As Kevin Durant initially had the New York Knicks as a team of interest, the list has dwindled to three teams as his preferred destinations, which doesn't include the franchise. While it was later revealed that the Knicks don't have interest in Durant, the notion was reinforced by NBA insider Marc Spears.

Speaking about Durant's situation on “NBA Today,” he would speak about New York's absence from the preferred spots, which include the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. Though Durant “wanted” to go to the team, Spears would say that New York has “no interest in bringing him in,” via video from X, formerly Twitter, user “@ohnohedidnt24.”

“KD wanted the New York Knicks. He wanted to go there. The Knicks have no interest in bringing him in, which probably makes Knicks Nation, I don't know, probably quite interested in why not,” Spears said. “I think these three choices are by default. He definitely doesn't want to go to Minnesota, but I think there is some fear from him and Rich Kleiman that they're hoping that there's going to be respect that Kevin's age to give him what he wants. Rather than try to trade him like he's 31 years old, which he's not anymore. I think they're trying to get a major haul, but they're hoping that they work with him and get it done.”

Marc Spears: "KD wanted the New York Knicks. The Knicks have no interest in bringing him in" "There is some fear from him and Rich Kleiman that they're hoping that there's going to be respect at Kevin's age to give him what he wants rather than try to trade him like he's 31"

Original report that the Knicks didn't have interest in Kevin Durant

Despite the interest from Durant to go to the Knicks, the team didn't feel the same way, which is sure to confuse some in the fanbase, as the franchise has been through changes like firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. According to Marc Stein of “The Stein Line,” New York was “omitted” from the list once the franchise made clear it would not pursue the 36-year-old.

“Durant's list of preferred trade destinations contains three teams,” Stein wrote. “Yet it almost had four. The Stein Line has learned that the Knicks also would have featured on that list but were ultimately omitted when New York made it clear that it has decided against pursuing a trade for the NBA's No. 8 all-time leading scorer.”

At any rate, the Knicks are looking to further improve from last season after finishing third in the East before being eliminated in the Conference Finals.