The Los Angeles Dodgers walked into Monday preparing for the return of Shohei Ohtani on the mound. His former interpreter, meanwhile, is walking into prison.

Ippei Mizuhara is reporting to federal prison in Pennsylvania on the day Ohtani returns to pitching. ESPN reported Monday that Mizuhara was ordered to surrender to federal authorities by Monday. He's currently in custody inside Allenwood Low, which is a low-security facility.

A federal judge granted a delay in his sentencing for March. Now Mizuhara is officially off to jail time while Ohtani goes to the hill against the San Diego Padres at Chavez Ravine.

Mizuhara stole $17 million from Ohtani. An ESPN investigation revealed he worked with an illegal bookmaker and sent millions via wire transfers from Ohtani's account. Mizuhara eventually pleaded guilty to bank fraud. He also pled guilty for falsifying his tax return.

The former interpreter admitted to placing approximately 19,000 bets to the bookie over a two-year period.

Anticipation building for Shohei Ohtani Dodgers pitching debut

The energy is building outside Dodgers Stadium for fans to see Ohtani's right arm go to work again. Fan energy isn't the only thing rising before the game, though.

The Dodgers witnessed an insane 71% jump in ticket prices ahead of the contest. The average ticket price is now $192, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Manager Dave Roberts must rearrange his batting order, though. Ohtani serves as lead-off hitter. Ohtani has pounded a National League best 25 homers this season. Even ripping walk-off homers this season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is Roberts' top pitching ace as Ohtani worked his way back into the rotation. He's earned six wins with a 2.62 ERA while starting in 14 contests. All are team-best marks.

Now Ohtani gets to throw his first pitch since Aug. 23, 2023 — when he was still with the Anaheim Angels. Dodger fans attending the game can now see Ohtani's heat live.