The Washington Wizards are in an interesting spot as the trade deadline approaches. Washington sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-26 record. The Wizards’ front office has been unwilling to rebuild and sell their pieces but has been unable to surround Bradley Beal with a competitive roster.

Washington has three All-Star caliber players with Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis, but they lack the depth and firepower to compete in the highly competitive East. None of those guys can carry a team as they are not a superstar-level like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, or Nikola Jokic. It would make sense for the Wizards to sell and enter a rebuilding phase. It could even be more of a retool than a rebuild, as they could trade Beal for a young player plus draft capital while keeping Porzingis. They could also move Kuzma, who is in the last year of his deal, but they would prefer to re-sign him in free agency.

Rui Hachimura has been put on the trade market, and the Wizards will likely use him in whatever deal they make.

If they were to trade Beal and some of the veteran role players, it could allow them to reload for next season around Kuzma or Porzingis. However, with the front office’s reluctance to do so, we’ll examine what they could do if they want to compete.

With that said, here is the biggest need the Wizards must address at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Wizards’ Biggest Need: Playmaking Point Guard

If Washington wishes to try and make a playoff push, adding a playmaking point guard would go a long way. Adding an elite playmaker could open up the offense even more and allow them to play more team ball rather than isolation.

There are a few point guards on the market that would fit that role. Mike Conley is a veteran point guard on the market that is passed his prime. However, he is still a good playmaker and could get the offense going in the starting lineup or off the bench. While he is 35 years old, he would fit their biggest need and could help them make a push for the play-in tournament. This season, the Utah Jazz guard is averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 assists, shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. Although Conley may not be a long-term solution for this role, he could help the Wizards this season.

A more notable addition that Washington could make is Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell. Russell has been in trade rumors and could be on the move if the Timberwolves find a trade partner. He is having a good season, averaging 17.2 points per game, along with 6.2 assists. The 26-year-old is shooting 46.3 percent and 37.2 percent from behind the arc. He would be a significant upgrade at the starting point guard position. However, on the defensive end, Washington would be lacking more than they already are.

Making a win-now move to build around Beal, Kuzma, and Porzingis could prove difficult for the front office. There are multiple championship-caliber teams in the Eastern Conference, and it will be tough for them to get to that level. Retooling their roster makes more sense, as they could reload heading into next season. However, if the front office continues to want to compete, its biggest need to fill is a playmaking point guard.