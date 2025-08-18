The Cleveland Browns have proven that they're willing to take risks to add talent to the roster. Cleveland's epic Deshaun Watson trade is evidence enough of how far they are willing to go. Now the Browns have signed another player with a checkered past ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The Browns signed former Texas WR Isaiah Bond to a three-year contract worth $3.018 million fully guaranteed on Monday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cabot noted that his is closer to the value of a third-round pick than an undrafted free agent.

Bond fell off draft boards ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft because of a sexual assault charge. Bond was accused of sexual assault and arrested on April 10th, just weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Bond's charges were dropped, which opened the door for him to sign with an NFL team.

Bond quickly announced that he intended to sign with the Browns. There was clearly mutual interest, as it did not take long for a deal to get done.

He released a statement shortly afterward in which he expressed “deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL.”

Bond is not out of the woods yet, though. The NFL is still investigating the case and Bond could face discipline from the league.

There was plenty of mutual interest between Isaiah Bond, Browns prior to signing

There was apparently a strong amount of mutual interest between Bond and the Browns.

Cabot reported that the Browns scouting Bond heavily during the 2025 pre-draft process. Cleveland apparently considered using a high draft pick to select Bond before news of his sexual assault charge broke in early April.

Now Bond finally got his wish and is a member of the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m super excited to be a Cleveland Brown,” Bond told cleveland.com. “After my top 30 pre-draft visit, this is where I always wanted to be. Unfortunately, things were delayed, but thanks to Mr. (Jimmy) Haslam, Mr. (Andrew) Berry, Coach (Kevin) Stefanski and Coach (Tommy) Rees, I’m signed and ready to get to work with my new teammates. #DawgPound4Life.”

Bond joins a Browns receiving corps led by Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. If Bond impresses during practice, he could easily earn a significant role in Cleveland's offense this fall.

Browns fans should expect a slow ramp up process for Bond as he joins the team just weeks before the regular season.