It is finally time to be building out your fantasy football draft strategies for the 2025 NFL season. With the start of the season just weeks away, starting to determine your draft plans now will help set you apart from your leaguemates.

To kick off ClutchPoints’ positional rankings, let’s take a deep dive into the quarterback position. After Lamar Jackson took home top honors as QB1 last year, the offense around him mostly looks the same – so is he in a position to lead all QBs again, or will someone else take the crown?

Any data regarding player stats from the 2024 fantasy season were pulled from Sleeper and all rankings factor in a point-per-reception (PPR), single-QB league format. As always, utilize our rankings but make sure to build out your pre-draft rankings to match the specific format of your fantasy football league.

2025 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

1. Josh Allen

2024 Finish: QB2

Over the course of the past five seasons, Josh Allen has either finished as the QB1 or QB2, and he is in line to reclaim the top spot for fantasy football in 2025. While he took a step back in both passing and rushing yards, Allen still managed to finish as the QB2 last year, behind Lamar Jackson.

The weapons at Allen’s disposal aren’t top-tier, but the group of Khalil Shakir, free-agent signee Josh Palmer, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid can more than hold their own in the passing game. As for Allen’s legs, last season was his second double-digit rushing TD campaign (12), and if James Cook decides he wants to hold out for a new contract into the regular season, we could be seeing more of Allen on the ground, helping boost his case for the overall QB1 spot.

2. Lamar Jackson

2024 Finish: QB1

It isn’t a slight to knock Jackson down a slot after coming in as the best QB for fantasy football last season, it’s more so pointing out how tough it would be for him to repeat his strong season. Having set career marks in passing yards (4,172) and touchdowns (41), Jackson was a true dual-threat option once again last year.

With Derrick Henry still looking like a safe bet to go for 100 yards and two scores every game, Jackson will continue to have a major threat to his rushing work alongside him in the backfield. While those two co-existed very well last season, Jackson only rushing for four TDs does limit his fantasy football upside. If he can up that number into the six-plus range his chances at repeating as QB1 improve; but for now, he settles in as QB2.

3. Joe Burrow

2024 Finish: QB3

As the architect of one of the league’s most prolific passing attacks, Joe Burrow finds himself on our list at the same spot he finished last season at, QB3. With Burrow still having the best two-headed WR monster in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, combined with a defense that still looks to be quite porous, it is the perfect recipe for another high-octane passing season.

Burrow easily led the league in passing yards, attempts, completions, and touchdowns, while still only throwing nine interceptions. His 48 sacks were the fourth-highest among all QBs last season, a number that has to decrease for both his stats and health. As long as the key skill players remain healthy for the Bengals this season, it is wheels up for what should be another pass-happy season for Burrow and company.

4. Jalen Hurts

2024 Finish: QB8

The Tush Push Merchant, Jalen Hurts, comes in as the QB4 in our fantasy football QB rankings for next season. His QB8 finish last season was a step back from his previous two seasons that saw him rack up top-three performances in each, but that decline shouldn’t be an issue this year.

With Saquon Barkley fresh off the biggest workload of his career, look for Hurts to regain some of the rushing work that will likely be taken from Barkley to help keep him fresh. Four consecutive seasons of 10-plus rushing TDs has helped Hurts’ fantasy stock immensely, but he will need to throw for at least 25 touchdowns, an increase of seven from last season, if he wants to put up top-five numbers at the competitive QB position.

5. Bo Nix

2024 Finish: QB7

A rookie-year Bo Nix shocked many in the fantasy football community, as he took over the starting job for the Denver Broncos and never looked back. His QB7 performance last year helped Sean Payton course correct the franchise at QB, as the Broncos look to have their next franchise signal-caller.

Having handed Courtland Sutton a fresh extension and Evan Engram a big-money deal this offseason, the weapons around Nix are a bit improved from last season. For Nix, his biggest prerogative for the 2025 NFL season should be to cut down on the interceptions, having thrown 12 last year. Plus, having two new bodies in JK Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey in the running back room should help take some pressure off Nix, while helping open up the offense to give him better looks in the passing game.

6. Jayden Daniels

2024 Finish: QB5

Not to be outshone from the 2024 rookie class, Jayden Daniels was exactly what the Washington Commanders needed at QB, and then some. Having led Washington to a shocking playoff berth last year, including a win over the favored Detroit Lions, Daniels heads into his sophomore campaign with a ton of confidence.

However, the question marks surrounding the future of Terry McLaurin cloudies Daniels’ fantasy stock this season. As long as McLaurin and the Commanders are able to come to an agreement on a new contract, all things should be as they were last season, albeit with the addition of Deebo Samuel. But if McLaurin decides to hold out as he looks for a new deal, then the WAS offense becomes a bit tough to trust, which would push Daniels’ stock down. Just keep an eye on training camp news for McLaurin’s status and let that dictate how you feel about Daniels this year.

7. Dak Prescott

2024 Finish: QB31

Admittedly, this ranking is probably a bit surprising to see, especially after how his injury-riddled season ended last year. But it seems like the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have transitioned their offense into the NFC version of the Bengals, so it could be wheels up on the passing attack in 2025.

The Cincy comparison isn’t to say that their offense is on par with the weapons that Dallas has, but with the Cowboys having questions at running back and on their offensive line, combined with their two stud WRs, the similarities are evident. But for Prescott, he has been here before, producing five, top-10 fantasy seasons in his career. If you believe in the CeeDee Lamb/George Pickens combo at receiver and think Prescott can rebound in a major way from last season, then his QB7 ranking shouldn’t be all that shocking in the end.

8. Kyler Murray

2024 Finish: QB10

The epitome of dual-threat play at QB is Kyler Murray, even if it’s been a bit of a bumpy road the past few seasons. Having been a back-half QB1 last year, Murray enters his age-28 season on a mission to get on the same page as Marvin Harrison Jr.

That connection was off all of last season, as the star rookie wideout didn’t live up to his billing right away. But for Murray, it was his first healthy season since 2020, as he ran for the second-most yards (572) in his career on his way to being QB10. The Arizona offense can be tough to predict at times but should be very evenly balanced, something that should help boost Murray’s stock for fantasy football. If he can use his legs even more and put up 600-plus rushing yards this year, he should be able to repeat as a solid QB1 option with a top-five ceiling.

9. Patrick Mahomes

2024 Finish: QB11

Suspension, injury, and age are all hot-button words used to describe the state of the Kansas City Chiefs wideouts, something that directly impacts the fantasy football projections for Patrick Mahomes. Having struggled to put together stretches of consistent play, Mahomes tied his career-low in passing TDs (26) and looked like a shell of himself at times.

Looking ahead to this upcoming season, a rebound should be in store for Mahomes. With a healthy Rashee Rice, a potential breakout year for Xavier Worthy, and what could be the final season for Travis Kelce on tap for 2025, the weapons around Mahomes have a lot to play for, which should elevate their other-worldly quarterback into playing better football this season. Even after a down season last year, it is really, really tough to count Mahomes out.

10. Baker Mayfield

2024 Finish: QB4

Tampa Bay has been really good to Baker Mayfield, as he has recorded two top-10 QB finishes (QB10, QB4) in his two-year stint with the Buccaneers. Heading into the 2025 NFL season, Mayfield has even more weapons at his disposal after the drafting of first-round selection Emeka Egbuka for their wide receiver room.

With Mike Evans nearing the age cliff for performance and Chris Godwin’s return from his season-ending ankle injury a big unknown, Egbuka will likely have a big hand in the passing game this year. How that impacts Mayfield is yet to be determined, but this offense still has plenty of weapons on it, something that should knock Mayfield down to a back-half QB1, but should still keep him in the QB1 discussion.

11. Justin Herbert

2024 Finish: QB12

Last season didn’t feel like a QB1 year for Justin Herbert, but finishing as the last QB1 shows that his 2025 season can be just as good, if not better. His three interceptions were the fewest in his career, but only throwing for 23 touchdowns needs to improve if he wants to repeat as a QB1.

Bringing Keenan Allen back as a depth piece in the WR room, combined with the addition of rookie RB Omarion Hampton, opens up this offense and will absolutely improve Herbert’s ceiling. However, the season-ending injury suffered by stalwart left tackle Rashawn Slater leaves a gaping hole on the offensive line, something that will definitely impact Herbert. An underrated part of Herbert’s game that took a step forward last year was his rushing ability, something that will need to take another step forward to help increase his chances at repeating as a QB1.

12. Justin Fields

2024 Finish: QB32

It’s safe to say that Justin Fields is one of the most polarizing QBs for fantasy football this upcoming season. Having been handed a bag in free agency by the New York Jets, Fields is set up to be a solid dual-threat QB in 2025. On the flip side, it has been a career of inconsistency for Fields, who has shown flashes of his potential both with the Bears and Steelers.

The Jets are betting on Fields’ upside to lead their offense, as the QB position has been a major bugaboo for this franchise. A rekindling of a collegiate connection between Fields and Garrett Wilson can take this offense to another level, as can Fields’ rushing abilities, and his inclusion as QB12 is a bet on him stringing together strong numbers in both areas of his game.

13. Jordan Love

2024 Finish: QB17

Groin and knee injuries cost Jordan Love two-plus games last season, contributing to his QB2 finish. As the Green Bay Packers tailored their offensive gameplan to a heavier run attack, it took the ball out of Love’s hands more than ever.

Looking ahead to this season, the offense should be far more balanced, music to the ears of anyone looking to add Love to their fantasy football rosters. Plus, having drafted two WRs in April, including first-round selection Matthew Golden, speaks to the direction this offense wants to take in 2025. Currently coming off the board as QB16, a late-round investment in Love could do your roster wonders this season, as he just finishes on the outside of the QB1 range.

14. Drake Maye

2024 Finish: QB23

This upcoming season feels like it’s finally time for the New England Patriots offense to take that next step forward, because of Drake Maye. Entering his sophomore season in the NFL, Maye struggled to a QB23 finish last year, in large part due to his inept receiver room.

While most of that room is returning, Stefon Diggs is now the clear WR1 option for Maye, and that veteran presence will do wonders for Maye’s confidence. It will likely be another season of playing from behind for New England, which should see Maye register 400-plus passing attempts and get him into the 20-TD passing range. Cutting down on the turnovers (10 INTs, 9 fumbles) will need to be Maye’s biggest area of improvement this year, especially if he wants to sniff QB1 numbers this season.

15. Jared Goff

2024 Finish: QB6

Three consecutive QB1 seasons for Jared Goff as the key cog for the Detroit Lions would typically mean another QB1 season is on deck. But dealing with a change at offensive coordinator and a rookie center is the perfect storm for Goff to take a sizable step backwards.

His weapons remain the same, with many expecting Jameson Williams to take a step forward, but that alone might not be enough to keep him in QB1 territory. While you don’t need to add Goff to your do-not-draft list, expectations for the Lions signal caller should be tempered a bit for his 2025 fantasy football season.