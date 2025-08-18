The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a series sweep of the San Diego Padres with a 5-4 win on Sunday. With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mookie Betts drilled a solo home run that cemented a dominant weekend for the team from Chavez Ravine.

“Finally, I did something good for the boys that’s with the bat,” Betts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The clutch home run came just over a week after Betts declared his season “over.” Across 114 games, the 32-year-old has hit 13 home runs, collected 57 RBIs, and posted a .683 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 17th percentile in Barrel% and the 29th percentile in Batting Run Value.

But, in the eight days since his declaration, Betts has gone 11-for-36 (.306) at the plate.

“Every at-bat is the same at this point,” Betts said. “Just trying to do something productive. It definitely helps to not carry burdens from previous at-bats.”

While it is unlikely that Betts’ 2025 season stats will resemble his career excellence by the end of the campaign, he has started to put together better at-bats recently as the Dodgers attempt to stave off the Padres in the National League West race.

Presently, the Dodgers own the division’s top spot with a 71-53 record. The Padres are two games back in the standings with a 69-55 mark.

“I don’t think anyone in that clubhouse doubted our abilities and how good we can be,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Honestly, it was just good to play a really good series (from) start to finish. I think we respect those guys, I think they respect us, and now we’ve got to turn the page and move on.”

The Dodgers might have swept the most critical series of their regular season, and Betts may be starting to find his footing as they hope to make another World Series run.