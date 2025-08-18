The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a series sweep of the San Diego Padres with a 5-4 win on Sunday. With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mookie Betts drilled a solo home run that cemented a dominant weekend for the team from Chavez Ravine.

“Finally, I did something good for the boys that’s with the bat,” Betts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The clutch home run came just over a week after Betts declared his season “over.” Across 114 games, the 32-year-old has hit 13 home runs, collected 57 RBIs, and posted a .683 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 17th percentile in Barrel% and the 29th percentile in Batting Run Value.

But, in the eight days since his declaration, Betts has gone 11-for-36 (.306) at the plate.

“Every at-bat is the same at this point,” Betts said. “Just trying to do something productive. It definitely helps to not carry burdens from previous at-bats.”

While it is unlikely that Betts’ 2025 season stats will resemble his career excellence by the end of the campaign, he has started to put together better at-bats recently as the Dodgers attempt to stave off the Padres in the National League West race.

Presently, the Dodgers own the division’s top spot with a 71-53 record. The Padres are two games back in the standings with a 69-55 mark.

“I don’t think anyone in that clubhouse doubted our abilities and how good we can be,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Honestly, it was just good to play a really good series (from) start to finish. I think we respect those guys, I think they respect us, and now we’ve got to turn the page and move on.”

The Dodgers might have swept the most critical series of their regular season, and Betts may be starting to find his footing as they hope to make another World Series run.

More MLB News
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning
Mets’ Juan Soto’s heartwarming gesture to Little Leaguers midgameRishav Bhat ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) smiles during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor hilariously blames parents for failure vs. MarinersBrayden Haena ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh closes in on Salvador Perez’s MLB record with 47th HRAbdullah Imran ·
New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) celebrates with teammates after the Yankees defeated the St. Louis Cardinals and swept the series at Busch Stadium.
Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt reveals concern level on knee after St. Louis returnRichard Pereira ·
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Clover Park.
Mets’ Francisco Alvarez suffers concerning injury vs. MarinersAbdullah Imran ·
Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (33) waits for the ball against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
Red Sox finalizing deal with ex-Nationals sluggerTristin McKinstry ·