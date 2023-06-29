The Chicago Blackhawks stayed busy on Thursday, acquiring Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round draft selection, the two teams announced during Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Unlike Josh Bailey, who was immediately bought out when the Hawks acquired him from the New York Islanders earlier in the day, Chicago plans to try and sign the veteran and pending unrestricted free agent.

Perry will go to market on Jul. 1 if a deal doesn't get done, so GM Kyle Davidson and the Hawks' brass have around 48 hours to get a contract hammered out before the Stanley Cup champion will test the market on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Canadian is coming off a two-year, $2 million deal with the Lightning.

He is the first player in NHL history to compete for the Stanley Cup on three consecutive occasions and lose them all. His Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens were beat by the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and after joining Tampa Bay the next year, he lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Still, he is a Stanley Cup champion with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007, when they defeated the Ottawa Senators in five games.

Perry appeared in 81 games for the Lightning last season, scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists for 25 points; he had two goals and three assists in six playoff contests as Tampa was ousted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1.

He won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league MVP while with the Ducks in 2011, and has skated in 1,257 career games, accumulating 417 goals and 466 assists for 883 points in that time.

It will be interesting to see if Corey Perry decides to stick with the Blackhawks or explore a different avenue in free agency.