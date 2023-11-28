Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson spoke Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Corey Perry situation following the termination of his contract.

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson finally broke his silence and issued a statement regarding the termination of Corey Perry's contract. Davidson spoke in a press conference Tuesday afternoon after the Blackhawks announced earlier that they placed the veteran on waivers with the intention of terminating his contract due to “unacceptable conduct.”

“Last week, management was notified of possible misconduct by Corey Perry,” Davidson said. “We immediately pulled him from the game and conducted an internal investigation. Upon learning the findings of the investigation, we made the decision to terminate his contract.”

The Blackhawks GM did not disclose any specific details regarding the investigation, citing that the incident was an “individual personnel matter.”

Davidson did, however, lash out at the dirty rumors circulating around and claimed them as “disgusting” and “wildly inaccurate.” He added that the incident “does not involve any players or their families.”

It remains to be seen whether the Blackhawks will disclose more details. But Davidson did assure he will remain “as open and honest” as he can to give more clarity on the situation.

The 19-year veteran, who is playing his first year in Chicago, was not with the team over the past week due to unknown reasons. The Blackhawks or Perry, for that matter, did not provide any specifics as to why he missed Chicago's last three games.

Perry ends his Blackhawks stint with four goals and five assists in 16 appearances. At 38 years old, it is worth wondering whether hockey fans have seen the last of Corey Perry.