While the circumstances surrounding it are still unknown, one part of the Corey Perry saga came to a conclusion on Tuesday when the Chicago Blackhawks announced they terminated Perry's contract. In a statement released by the team, the Blackhawks said they found this to be the correct decision but did not go into detail as to why Perry was being released.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments,” the statement said, via Charlie Roumeliotis. “As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

Perry, a 19-year NHL veteran in his first season with the Blackhawks, missed the last three games for unknown reasons. Chicago went 1-2 in those games. He was not on the injury report nor did he or the Blackhawks announce why he was absent from the lineup.

It remains to be seen whether or not the reasoning behind all of this will be revealed by either party, but clearly Corey Perry has done something worthy of a termination of employment. That would likely mean it is something serious, though it is hard to speculate on these kinds of situations.

Corey Perry's Blackhawks career ends with four goals and five assists in 16 games. At 38 years old, there's no guarantee he will play another NHL game.