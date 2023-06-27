Just a day after completing a trade for unrestricted free agent Nick Foligno's rights from the Boston Bruins, the Chicago Blackhawks have signed Foligno to a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

In the trade with the Bruins, the Blackhawks acquired Nick Foligno along with Taylor Hall. The Blackhawks sent the rights to restricted free agents Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to the Bruins. The trade was essentially a salary dump for Boston. It is assumed by many that the Bruins want to keep impending free agent Tyler Bertuzzi, and that the trade will help them do that.

For the Blackhawks, the addition of Taylor Hall and Foligno brings a veteran presence to a team that is rebuilding. Chicago traded fan favorite Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers at the deadline last season. Kane is a free agent, and it is unknown whether or not a reunion could be in play.

The Blackhawks did land the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft that will start on Wednesday, and it is widely-expected that they will select Connor Bedard.

Bringing in veterans like Foligno and Hall could make Connor Bedard's transition to the NHL much easier. He is viewed as one of the best prospects to come into the draft in recent memory. He could be a great piece for the Blackhawks to build around.

It will be interesting to see how Bedard fares in his rookie year with Hall and Foligno on the team heading into next season.