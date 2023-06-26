The Boston Bruins completed a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent Taylor Hall to Chicago, and creates speculation that the Bruins could retain defenseman Tyler Bertuzzi as a result of the cap space that was gained in the move.

The full trade details include Taylor Hall and the rights to unrestricted free agent Nick Foligno going to the Blackhawks, while the rights to restricted free agents Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula go to the Bruins, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The trade is a pure salary dump for the Bruins, and it clears $6 million off of the Bruins' books. Many believe that Boston would like to bring back defenseman Tyler Bertuzzi, who they acquired at the trade deadline on an expiring contract. He is expected to be one of the better free agents when July 1 hits, but it appears very possible that he agrees to a new deal with the Bruins ahead of the start of free agency.

The Bruins are coming off of a season in which they set a record for regular season wins and points. The team was upset in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers after blowing a 3-1 series lead. The core players are getting older. However, the team is still in a contending mindset. Retaining Tyler Bertuzzi would be a good move for the team. Moving Taylor Hall to make that happen is likely worth it for the team. It will be interesting to see if Bertuzzi returns, and if the Bruins can contend again next season.