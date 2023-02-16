The Chicago Blackhawks are working on figuring out the long-term future of team legend Jonathan Toews. However, the Blackhawks star will miss time on the ice in the short term.

Toews has already missed time with a non-COVID-19-related illness. Now, he will may more, as the Blackhawks have placed their captain on injured reserve retroactive to February 7.

The move is most significant in a flurry of moves made by the Blackhawks on Wednesday. Chicago also placed goaltender Alex Stalock and defenseman Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve.

In response, the Blackhawks brought players up from AHL Rockford. Forwards Cole Guttman and Brett Seney will join defenseman Isaak Phillips in Chicago for the time being.

Staylock and Toews have already missed a week of game action. As a result, both players are eligible to return at any time. Tinordi was injured in Tuesday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens. There is no timetable for his return.

While Toews may return at any point, it is a curious move considering the timing. The March 3 NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and Toews is a candidate to be traded.

Toews has a full no-trade clause, giving him complete control over his next destination. The Blackhawks captain is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, putting his future in Chicago in doubt.

The Blackhawks are about to begin a complete rebuild of their team. Chicago currently sits in last place in the Western Conference. They are three points ahead of the Anaheim Ducks for the last spot in the West. Only time will tell if Toews is around to help the rebuild along.