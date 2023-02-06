Jonathan Toews has never played for any team other than the Chicago Blackhawks in all the years he’s had in the NHL so far. That could change soon, though, if he ultimately waives his no-move clause and lets the Blackhawks send him elsewhere.

It’s all on Jonathan Toews whether he’d make that decision ahead of the NHL trade deadline in March, but one reason that might be holding him back from doing so is simply his love for the organization (via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic).

“And based on all the conversations I’ve had with him dating back to the summer, I think he’s been changing his mind a lot. Being the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks means the world to Toews, and it’s been his identity for nearly 15 years. It’s who he is, it’s what he is. He’s also fully embraced his role as mentor to the Blackhawks’ younger players. He’s actually having more fun this season than he expected.”

Jonathan Toews is playing on the last leg of his 8-year $84 million contract he inked with the Blackhawks back in 2014. At 34 years old, Toews is no longer the elite two-way player he used to be during his prime when he helped the Blackhawks win multiple Stanley Cup titles, but he can still be a helpful asset for any team who could land him via a trade.

Toews can very well end up being a Blackhawk until the end of the current 2022-23 NHL season, but there is still plenty of time for him to make up his mind before now and the trade deadline next month.