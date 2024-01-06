Injury problems continue to mount for the Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks have had brutal luck with injuries as of late. And unfortunately, that luck is continuing against the New Jersey Devils. Chicago ruled out forwards Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno for the rest of the game due to injury. There is currently no update on either player, according to head coach Luke Richardson.

Bedard left the game in the very first period. He entered the offensive zone with the puck. As he weaved through defenders, Devils defenseman Brendan Smith delivered a huge open-ice hit. The Blackhawks All-Star went to the locker room and was ruled out shortly thereafter.

Later in the game, Smith dropped the gloves with Foligno. The two threw punches back and forth for a while before officials intervened. After the fight, the Blackhawks announced their veteran forward would also miss the rest of the contest.

Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno add to Blackhawks' injury concerns

The Blackhawks have had extremely brutal luck with injuries as of late. In fact, Chicago has lost a player to injury in each of their last four games on this road trip. It began back in late December when forward Taylor Raddysh left a game against the Dallas Stars.

On New Year's Eve, Tyler Johnson left another game against the Stars in Dallas. After the game, he was seen wearing a walking boot on his foot. Then, on Tuesday, forward Anthony Beauvillier went down with an arm injury. And his arm was in a sling following that game against the Nashville Predators.

The Blackhawks have had games where they played at less than full strength. There was a time earlier in the year when they played without three of their best defenseman. However, this is something else entirely. Teams struggle with injuries all the time, but that won't make the Blackhawks feel better.

Hopefully, Chicago can get all of their guys, including Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno, back on the ice sooner rather than later. And let's hope these injuries don't have any lingering long-term effects on any of the affected players.