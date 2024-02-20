Connor Bedard stuffed the stat sheet again.

Despite Connor Bedard's Chicago Blackhawks losing their 21st straight road game after being doubled up 6-3 by the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night, the rookie phenom again stuffed the stat sheet.

The 18-year-old scored a goal and added two assists, increasing his point total to six in the three games he's played since returning from a broken jaw last Thursday.

The Calder Trophy favorite continues to turn heads in the National Hockey League, and Canes head coach Rod Brind'Amour was impressed by the youngster.

“I thought we did a nice job on [Bedard] actually, and he still gets on the score sheet,” the bench boss explained after the victory, per NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg. “He’s super skilled and he knows how to get his ice and find his teammates. Whoever gets to play with him is pretty fortunate.”

Over the last three contests, that has been veteran Nick Foligno and Philipp Kurashev. The former scored a goal and an assist on Monday at PNC Arena, while the latter picked up an assist in the loss.

Carolina outmatched Chicago from start to finish, improving to 33-17-5 after their third win in a row and fifth in six tries. On the other side of the coin, the 15-38-3 Hawks haven't won on the road since Nov. 9 and have trimphed just once in their last 10 tries.

Hurricanes too much for Connor Bedard, Blackhawks

Chicago head coach Luke Richardson was complimentary of the Stanley Cup contenders after another loss.

“We know that they come at you at all times, all four lines. Their [defense] presses,” said Richardson. “We didn’t handle it well. We didn’t have the puck hardly at all in the first half of the game. It’s hard to create anything offensively, and [there was] way too much energy wasted defensively.”