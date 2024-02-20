Blackhawks star Connor Bedard is feeling it against the Hurricanes.

Chicago Blackhawks star rookie Connor Bedard has only just returned to the ice. In fact, he skated in just his third game since his injury return on Monday night. However, the 18-year-old phenom is not lacking confidence. Just ask the Carolina Hurricanes and goalie Spencer Martin about that.

Bedard and the Blackhawks appeared to score a goal against Martin on Monday. Unfortunately for them, the goal was overturned. Video review determined Chicago was offsides prior to the goal being scored. But Bedard, having thought he scored, stared down the Hurricanes netminder after the puck went in.

Connor Bedard stared down Spencer Martin after scoring a goal (that got overturned because of an offside challenge again). This would've been amazing if it counted. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/I8cKyqRR5S — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 20, 2024

Eventually, Martin and the Hurricanes had the last laugh. Carolina went on to defeat the Blackhawks 6-3 in front of their home fans. Bedard did end up scoring a goal and adding two assists, though. Two of his three points came in the third period, though it was too little too late at that point.

Connor Bedard, Spencer Martin get heated in Blackhawks-Hurricanes clash

Bedard and Martin went at it all night it seemed. During the second period, the Blackhawks rookie collided with the Hurricanes goalie after being shoved by Carolina rearguard Dmitry Orlov. At the end of the period, Martin shoved Bedard. Bedard chopped him with his stick, and the two needed to be separated.

In the third, Bedard scored his overturned goal and stared Martin down. The Hurricanes goalie wasn't going to be shown up, though. He pointed to the scoreboard as the Blackhawks rookie stared daggers at him. Carolina had a 5-1 lead at the time.

This win pushes Carolina to a 33-17-5 record on the season. They are in second place in the Metropolitan Division, four points back of the New York Rangers. It's the third win on the trot for the Hurricanes as they fight for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, have dropped to 15-38-3 on the year. Chicago remains in last place in the Central Division, a whopping 17 points back of the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes. They have now lost 10 of their previous 12 games.

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks face Spencer Martin and the Carolina Hurricanes one more time this season. In fact, that contest is Chicago's final home game of the year. Fans should certainly tune in to see if the star Blackhawks rookie mixes it up with Martin once again.