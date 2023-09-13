The Chicago Blackhawks are likely to debut number one overall pick Connor Bedard this upcoming season. Bedard, considered a generational prospect, is one of the most hyped prospects in recent history. Only two players generated a similar buzz: Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

Bedard likely begins his NHL career on October 10 when his Blackhawks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. There, he will play against Crosby, who he considers his childhood idol. On Tuesday, though, the two had a chance to meet in Vegas. And that meeting was a major highlight for the 2023 first overall selection.

“Of course, my childhood idol in the hockey world and is such a good, genuine guy,” Bedard said at the NHL's North American Player Media Tour, via NHL.com. “For me to kind of spend some time with him and learn about him, the way he kind of handles himself and everything, has been great for me.”

Bedard won't admit this, but it's almost a foregone conclusion that he'll break camp on the NHL roster. He doesn't want to think about anything other than the obstacles ahead of him before the season. However, he did recognize how incredible it would be if he made his debut in the league against Crosby and a few other future Hall of Famers.

“I try not to think about it too much right now, [I’m focused] on training camp and everything leading up,” Bedard said, via NHL.com “But if I was there and playing against him and that team, obviously it’s a pretty legendary group with him and (Evgeni) Malkin and (Kris) Letang, (Erik) Karlsson of course. That would be pretty special.”

Bedard takes to the road for his first five NHL games. The Blackhawks don't play their home opener until October 21. On that night, Chicago welcomes the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.