Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard is the new face of the franchise. Just like many NHL players, Bedard looks forward to the occasional cheat food and give himself a treat.

Surprisingly, Connor Bedard's preferred cheat food isn't as sinful as many of his NHL contemporaries, per The Athletic.

“My favorite is probably sushi. I'm from Vancouver, so I like to say that, other than Japan, it's probably the best sushi out there. That's probably one of my favorite foods. When you go back home, it's pretty good there. That's a good summer one,” Bedard said.

It turns out sushi is one of Connor Bedard's secrets. Perhaps the Japanese delicacy is one of the reasons behind his top-notch play on the ice. One can only wonder if he will get his fill of deep-dish pizza now that he's in the Windy City.

Other NHL stars also shared their favorite cheat foods. The Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk loves wings from OB Clark's in St. Louis, MO. His brother Brady, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, loves sandwiches stuffed with bacon, eggs, and cheese. For his part, Matthew's Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov can't get enough of chicken wings from his native Finland.

Another prominent NHL player, Mark Stone of the defending Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights, loves iced cappuccinos from Canadian coffee shop Tim Hortons.

Now that both Johnny Toews and Patrick Kane are gone, Connor Bedard is the undisputed face of the Blackhawks franchise. Bedard has been training with Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. The former has also received some valuable advice from his Blackhawks teammate Taylor Hall.

With the way things are going, sushi-loving Connor Bedard will have a long and illustrious career in the NHL.