It's a case of Connor reaching out to another Connor. Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid has been reaching out to Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard. The former, a nine-year NHL veteran, has been sharing advice with the first overall selection of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Hockey fans and experts have compared the 18-year-old Bedard to McDavid, who is arguably the best player in the NHL. The two namesakes are participants in the 2023 BioSteel NHL Camp in Halfiax, Nova Scotia. Bedard has taken the opportunity to absorb as much information about the pro game from one of the best in the business, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers.

“He says a lot of good stuff and he's obviously one of, if not the best, player in the world. That's someone I've been able to be a sponge with and ask some questions,” Bedard said on Tuesday.

“Nothing crazy specific I'll say, but there are definitely some things he said on what to expect and everything. Obviously it's not an easy league. It's the best league in the world. But I think it's just preparing yourself the best you can, and I feel I've done that this summer. I've worked really hard and tried to improve myself every day. That's all you can really do leading up to a camp,” Bedard added.

YOOO! Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard training together!! Both plan to retire playing for the Capital of Canada! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/wteDyoQ8yL — Pavel Bulldozer Lubanski (@pavellubanski) August 29, 2023

Connor Bedard has also received valuable advice from Blackhawks teammate Taylor Hall in recent days. The latter felt Bedard will play to his potential if he enjoys himself on and off the ice.

Just like what veteran Corey Perry said on July 11, the Connor Bedard era is an exciting time for Blackhawks fans. Bedard is clearly the new face of the franchise now that both Johnny Toews and Patrick Kane are gone.

Although the Blackhawks have had some lean years recently, drafting Connor Bedard is a huge step in the right direction.