The Chicago Blackhawks will begin a new era in the coming weeks when the team starts its training camp and eventually competes in the 2023-24 season. After several disappointing seasons, they have a chance to be one of the more exciting teams in the league as No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard will make his NHL debut. The talented youngster will have the benefit of playing with Taylor Hall, a former No. 1 draft pick himself.

Advice from the vet to the rook 👊 pic.twitter.com/JtFh1uvh0Y — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 25, 2023

Hall, who was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Boston Bruins in the offseason, was the much-heralded No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft by the Edmonton Oilers. He wants Bedard to lean on him for advice because he has been in a similar position.

“With Connor, it's just about letting him enjoy playing and I think it's going to be a really fun year on and off the ice,” Hall said. “I guess that's what I wish that I had done a little bit more was take it in and enjoy the moment.”

Hall was a dominant player as a junior, but his transition to the NHL was challenging and it took time for him to assert himself in the league. Connor Bedard is probably the most highly talented rookie to come into the league since Connor McDavid began his NHL career in 2015, but it will likely take him some time before he can assert himself on an every-night basis.

Hall has been in that position before, and he can deliver sound advice to Bedard on what he can expect each step of the way.